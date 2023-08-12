Food pyramid for pregnant women: What to eat and what to avoid

Ready to eat your way for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby? Check out our list of the best food for pregnancy.

If you're expecting a child, you probably already know that you need to make some lifestyle changes to maintain your health and the unborn child's health.

What food group gives pregnant women nutrients for growth? Is there healthy food for expecting mothers that you should be consuming? What foods are recommended for pregnant women? Learn which ones should be part of your pregnancy diet.

Best food for pregnancy

Think of a pyramid. The items at the wider bottom would suggest foods you should eat more frequently and those at the top less frequently. What food group gives pregnant women nutrients for growth?

At the base of the pyramid are the kinds of food (and drinks) that you should consume more of and as often as possible. These include:

Water

Your body will hydrate your unborn kid, but you risk becoming dehydrated if you don't watch how much water you drink.

Mild dehydration can cause headaches, anxiety, fatigue, a bad mood, and memory loss.

Increasing your water intake may also help you relieve constipation and prevent urinary tract infections, common during pregnancy.

Pregnant women should drink 2.3 litres of water each day, according to general recommendations. The specific amount you need, though, varies.

Carbohydrates

Pregnancy is not the best time to go on a low-carb diet. This is because carbohydrates provide your body with the required energy and fibre that your body needs during this time. So, yes, carbs are still considered good food for pregnancy.

The recommended daily carbohydrate intake is 50 per cent of total calories.

Fruits

Experts occasionally recommend against eating some fruits in different stages of pregnancy, however, this is a hoax. Likewise, it's important to eat all foods in moderation. However, you need to keep an eye on how much fruit you consume because it can be high in sugar.

Additionally, take precautions when preparing meals. To help avoid foodborne illness, thoroughly rinse produce under running water for at least 30 seconds.

Vegetables

No list of the best food for pregnancy will be complete without veggies.

When pregnant, many kinds and sorts of vegetables are good for you and your unborn child. Your body will always get the right fibre, vitamins, and minerals if you eat vegetables.

More greens are better! Dark green leafy vegetables are rich in folate, an essential nutrient for mums-to-be. If you don't enjoy vegetables, try hiding them in smoothies.

Protein

Protein-rich foods support your infant's growth and give your body the nutrients it needs to build and repair tissues, including muscles, skin, hair, and nails.

Your child's brain and heart are more likely to develop normally if high-protein foods like fish, chicken, eggs, peanut butter, almonds, and beans are consumed frequently.

Pregnant women should choose whole-wheat pasta, brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal as their main grains. They are rich in dietary fibre, iron, folic acid, and B vitamins, which are beneficial for physical development.

Dairy

To meet the needs of your growing foetus, you must consume extra protein and calcium throughout pregnancy. Yoghurt, cheese, and milk are included in the list of the best food for pregnant women.

Dairy is the best source of calcium and contains large levels of phosphorus, B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc.

DHA omega-3 fats

The development of a baby's brain and some of its eyes is accelerated by DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids.

Up to 12 ounces (340 grams) of seafood should be consumed by pregnant or nursing women per week, but no less than 8 ounces should be consumed.

Fish like salmon, sardines, and anchovies are good examples of foods high in DHA omega-3 and low in mercury that you should emphasise in your diet. If you don't eat fish or food enriched with omega-3s, it is suggested that you take a DHA omega-3 supplement.

Now at the middle part of the food pyramid for pregnant women are foods that you should definitely include in your diet and eat them in moderation:

Legumes

This healthy pregnancy food includes lentils, peas, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, and peanuts.

During pregnancy, your body requires additional calcium, iron, folate, fibre, protein, and other nutrients, and legumes are a great plant-based source of these nutrients.

Typically, legumes have a lot of fibre. Some varieties also have significant concentrations of iron, magnesium, and potassium.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are adaptable in cooking and rich in beta carotene, a plant compound that your body uses to create vitamin A.

Vitamin A is required for infant growth. Just be cautious when consuming high amounts of animal-based forms of vitamin A, such as organ meats, as they may be lethal.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential and have many benefits. These promote the growth of your baby's brain and eyes and are rich in seafood. They might even make the gestational period longer.

However, avoid eating any of the following fish:

swordfish

marlin

tilefish from the Gulf of Mexico

shark

king mackerel

bigeye tuna

Eggs

Eggs are a good source of the crucial nutrient choline, which is required during pregnancy. It is essential for a baby's brain development and helps to avoid abnormal spine and brain development.

Lean meat

Is meat considered healthy food for pregnancy?

Lean meats are excellent sources of high-quality protein, including chicken, hog, and beef. During pregnancy, you'll require more B vitamins, choline, iron, and other minerals in beef and pork.

Iron is an essential mineral used by red blood cells because it is a part of haemoglobin. You'll need more iron because your blood volume is growing. During the third trimester of pregnancy, this is essential.

Low iron levels during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy can cause iron deficiency anaemia, which raises the risk of low birth weight and other complications.

Berries

Berries are a rich source of antioxidants, fibre, nutritious carbs, vitamin C, and water.

Because they are packed with fibre and water, berries make an excellent snack. Although they are low in calories, they are high in flavour and nutrients and should be part of your pregnancy diet.

Berries have a relatively low glycemic index, thus they shouldn't drastically raise blood sugar levels.

Avocados

Avocados are considered good food for pregnant women, babies and for everyone, basically.

They are a special fruit since they contain many monounsaturated fatty acids. They acquire a buttery, rich flavour, which is great for adding depth and creaminess to a meal.

They also include considerable fibre, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, potassium, copper, and the B vitamins, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin E.

Because they contain so much potassium, healthy fats, and vitamin folate, avocados are an excellent pregnant food choice. Healthy fats aid in the development of your child's skin, brain, and tissues, while folate may help prevent neural tube defects and developmental diseases of the spine and brain like spina bifida.

Potassium may help some women who have leg cramps frequently during pregnancy. In fact, avocados have more potassium than bananas.

What should I eat in my first trimester of pregnancy

During your first trimester of pregnancy, it's crucial to focus on nutrient-dense foods to support the growth and development of your baby. Add these recommendations to your daily menu:

Folate-rich foods: Include dark green vegetables like spinach and broccoli, citrus fruits, liver, dried beans, and fortified breakfast cereals to ensure sufficient folate intake, which helps prevent neural tube defects in your developing baby. Iron sources: Consume heme iron found in red meat, liver, chicken, and fish, as well as non-heme iron from green leafy vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts. Combining iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources enhances iron absorption and prevents anaemia. Vitamin A: Obtain vitamin A from food sources such as eggs, milk, deep-red and yellow fruits, vegetables (eg, papaya, mango, pumpkin, carrots), and dark-green leafy vegetables to promote cell growth and prevent birth defects. Calcium-rich foods: Ensure adequate calcium intake from sources like milk, cheese, yoghurt, beancurd, green leafy vegetables, small fish with edible bones and calcium-fortified soy milk and fruit juice for strong bones and teeth for both you and your baby. Vitamin D sources: Get enough vitamin D through fortified milk, margarine, cold water deep-sea fish (eg, salmon and sardines), and limited sun exposure. Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption and supports overall health during pregnancy.

Remember to consult with your healthcare provider to ensure you're meeting all your nutritional needs during this crucial phase of pregnancy.

Food to avoid when pregnant

Now that we have discussed the best food for pregnancy, the next thing you need to know is the list of food to steer clear of for the entire duration of your pregnancy.

High-mercury fish

As mentioned earlier, be careful about eating certain fish other than salmon. If consumed in high doses, mercury can be harmful to your kidneys, immune system, and brain.

Raw or undercooked fish

Salmonella and norovirus are a few bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause these diseases from eating raw or undercooked fish.

Raw eggs

Raw eggs may contain salmonella as well. Salmonella infections may result in fever, vomiting, stomach aches, and diarrhoea.

Sometimes, an infection caused by raw eggs might also cause uterine cramps, leading to premature birth or a miscarriage.

Raw meat

You run a higher risk of catching some pathogens or parasites, such as toxoplasma or E. salmonella, listeria and E. coli if you consume undercooked or raw meat.

Bacteria from eating raw meat could harm your baby's health and cause stillbirth. It can also cause neurological disorders like epilepsy and intellectual disability.

How much should pregnant women eat

During pregnancy, it's essential to ensure that you're meeting your nutritional needs to support both your own health and that of your baby. As you progress through the trimesters, your total caloric needs will vary.

In the first trimester, you don't need any extra calories beyond your usual intake of around 2,000 calories per day. However, as your pregnancy advances to the second and third trimesters, an additional 300 calories per day are recommended, bringing the total to about 2,300 calories per day.

How often should pregnant women eat?

When it comes to eating during pregnancy, the key is to focus on nutrient-dense foods rather than just eating more. While your energy requirement increases by about 300 calories a day during pregnancy, it's not necessary to eat for two.

In the first trimester, you don't need any extra calories, and subsequently, only 300 extra calories per day are required during the second and third trimesters. It's essential to make smart choices and eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods to meet the increased demands for certain vitamins and minerals.

For instance, sources like dark green vegetables, citrus fruits, red meat, and fish provide essential nutrients like folate, iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, which play crucial roles in your baby's growth and development. Remember to also space out your meals and snacks smartly to prevent discomfort and gastric issues.

While pregnant, it's crucial to know which foods contain all the nutrients that you and your baby need and which ones may put your health and baby's safety at risk.

Even though most foods and drinks are perfectly acceptable to consume, it's best to consult your doctor and ask for a food guide for a pregnant woman like you.

