Foods Korean women eat during pregnancy

From skincare to makeup, we’ve been obsessed with finding out how Koreans get the radiant beauty they’ve become so known for. But do you know what pregnant Korean women eat to look and be healthy and glowing?

While they avoid the usual culprits like alcohol and raw fish, Korean women aren’t too particular when it comes to things they can eat while pregnant. However, there are some foods they tend to load up on for extra nutrients.

Mixed grain rice

Unlike white rice that’s high on the GI scale, mixed grain rice is lower in sugar and higher in fibre. Plus, it provides a lot of energy for pregnant women who feel lethargic and need a little boost.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of healthy carbs. They’re loaded with fibre and add a little sweetness on days you’re craving something sweet yet savoury.

They’re also not difficult to prepare and you can make a variety of things out of them, from sweet potato mash to sweet potato fries.

Seaweed

High in iodine and fibre, seaweed helps pregnant women with breast milk production and can help with digestion as well.

Milk

This one is a no-brainer. Drinking plenty of milk is important for pregnant women. Your unborn baby can tap on your bones for calcium needs and when you don’t get enough calcium in your own bones, you might develop complications later on.

