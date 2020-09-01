Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'

Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Singapore Airlines (SIA) might have slipped from its place as number one to first runner-up on Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2019, but it still upholds its reputation as one of the best air travel service out there.

Even internationally renowned K-pop idols BTS sang praises about the airlines, comparing it to the likes of a hotel.

However, a travel vlogger thought his trip with SIA was "not worth the dollar".

The reviewer in question is Josh Cahill, who, according to his Twitter profile description, is an Award Winning (sic) Airline YouTuber and won the Best Airline Channel in 2016 and 2018. A quick scroll through his YouTube profile reveals countless videos about all the flights he's been on thus far.

In other words, he's a guru in all things air travel.

Don't get him wrong. He assured viewers that he definitely enjoyed other aspects of his trip, such as the scrumptious in-flight meals, comfortable seats, and well-stocked toilets, and considers SIA a brilliant product overall. It's just that the hefty price tag that came with the flight didn't seem all that justified.

He explained, having spent $1,200 dollars on his flight from London Heathrow to Singapore, he had been pretty excited and was most looking forward to experiencing the cabin crew's service. 

SIA's cabin crews pride themselves on their service excellence, and Cahill elaborated that they are "known to be the best trained in the world" and are even considered the "friendliest in the skies".

What he experienced, however, was "a little bit of a letdown".

As ambassadors of their brand, Cahill had expected the cabin crew to get to know their passengers and build connections with them.

Instead, Cahill noted how the crew rushed up and down the aisles, as though they were trying to avoid the passengers. In fact, when he went to the galley for a quick stretch, he was quickly asked to return to his seat by the crew.

He attributed their behaviour to a potential to-do list they might have had to complete within the flight, therefore leaving little time for them to interact with the passengers.

In comparison, his previous trip with Malaysia Airlines was "so much more personal" and "engaging".

It didn't help that the in-flight entertainment had only about 300 shows to offer, which, while quite a lot, paled in comparison to the likes of Emirates and Qatar Airways that have 5,000 more offers. 

Many commenters, both Singaporeans and foreigners alike, disagreed with Cahill's sentiments. They pointed out how he had set his expectations far too high by expecting service akin to those in business class and first class when he had only purchased a ticket for an economy seat.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Others found his review biased and unfair towards the cabin crew too. One local air steward clapped back in a series of now-hidden tweets, divulging the amount of work that cabin crews have to do during flights, hence the lack of interaction.

PHOTO: Twitter/kristopherkm via MustShareNews

As for Cahill's response to the feedback?

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Air travel SIA (Singapore Airlines) Youtube travel

