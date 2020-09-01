Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'

Singapore Airlines (SIA) might have slipped from its place as number one to first runner-up on Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2019, but it still upholds its reputation as one of the best air travel service out there.

Even internationally renowned K-pop idols BTS sang praises about the airlines, comparing it to the likes of a hotel.

However, a travel vlogger thought his trip with SIA was "not worth the dollar".

The reviewer in question is Josh Cahill, who, according to his Twitter profile description, is an Award Winning (sic) Airline YouTuber and won the Best Airline Channel in 2016 and 2018. A quick scroll through his YouTube profile reveals countless videos about all the flights he's been on thus far.

In other words, he's a guru in all things air travel.

Don't get him wrong. He assured viewers that he definitely enjoyed other aspects of his trip, such as the scrumptious in-flight meals, comfortable seats, and well-stocked toilets, and considers SIA a brilliant product overall. It's just that the hefty price tag that came with the flight didn't seem all that justified.

He explained, having spent $1,200 dollars on his flight from London Heathrow to Singapore, he had been pretty excited and was most looking forward to experiencing the cabin crew's service.

SIA's cabin crews pride themselves on their service excellence, and Cahill elaborated that they are "known to be the best trained in the world" and are even considered the "friendliest in the skies".

What he experienced, however, was "a little bit of a letdown".

As ambassadors of their brand, Cahill had expected the cabin crew to get to know their passengers and build connections with them.