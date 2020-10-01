Foreigners in Singapore share where to go for authentic Taiwanese, Vietnamese cuisine and more

One thing that most of us have on our must-do list when travelling to another country is to try the local cuisine. But with leisure travel not likely to happen anytime soon, the next best thing to do is to be able to tuck into authentic foreign cuisine right here in Singapore.

Local redditors have started a thread to ask foreigners to recommend where to go in Singapore to get the best that their motherland has to offer in terms of food.

https://www.reddit.com/r/singapore/comments/j1f7sa/foreigners_of_rsg_where_is_the_best_place_in/

And here are some of the recommendations by cuisine type to savour before taking the next plane out is an option again.

Spanish

The recommended restaurants are FOC Sentosa, located at Tanjong Pagar Beach and known for its Barcelona beach vibes, Binomio, which has both tapas and find dining option, and Next Door Spanish Cafe, opened by two Spaniards in Siglap.

Not too sure what you should order? Definitely avoid the Spanish omelette as they aren't done authentically according to a redditor. Another word of advice the netizen has? Avoid any Spanish restaurants with chorizo paella — it's like Singapore noodles, it doesn't exist in Spain.

FOC Sentosa 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 098943

Binomio 20 Craig Road, #01-02, Singapore 089692

Next Door Spanish Cafe 699 East Coast Road, Singapore 459061

Brazilian

The South America nation is known for its meats and Brazil Churrasco at Sixth Avenue, where servers walk around with sticks of meat, has been serving them up for a long time. Go early before 730pm to get the best cuts, if reddit is to be believed.

Brazil Churrasco 14/16 Sixth Avenue, Singapore 276476

Taiwanese

If you don't mind the heat, a couple of redditors suggest Really Something that's located in Chinatown Complex Food Centre. It offers Chia Yi chicken rice, various fried rice dishes and juicy fried chicken cutlets.

Really Something 335 Smith Street, Chinatown Complex Food Centre, #02-207, Singapore 050335

Scandinavian

Nordic cuisine is lesser-known in Singapore, but Lux at Beach Road offers a great variety of dishes from the Scandinavian nations. Think herring platters, meatballs and beef rydberg.

Lux 271 Beach Road, Singapore 199547

Vietnamese

The food courts in Singapore have hidden gems and Hanoi Cuisine at the Kopitiam at Jurong East MRT is one of them. The bun cha and banh mi are said to be good.

Hanoi Cuisine 10 Jurong East Street 12, Jurong East MRT Station, Singapore 609690

Filipino

It may be a chain with branches around the world, but that doesn't stop Gerry's Grill from serving delicious Filipino fare, including crispy pork sisig with garlic fried rice.

For home-cooked food, the recommendation is to look for Facebook groups like Paluto Sa SG where people post their wares that you can purchase.

Gerry's Grill 51 Cuppage Road, Starhub Centre, Singapore 229469

Indian

For hearty fare just like a South Indian mum will make in their homes, Annalakshmi, where you pay what you want, is one of the best places to go to in Singapore. Just note that it is strictly vegetarian. Meat lovers can consider Premaas Cuisine instead for authentic Kerala dishes.

Annalakshmi 20 Havelock Road, Central Square, #01-04, Singapore 059765

Premaas Cuisine 6 Dalhousie Lane Singapore 209675

