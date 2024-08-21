Fort Canning to host World War II-themed horror experience this September, tickets from $63

Brace yourself, September is set to get spooky and sinister.

For horror fanatics and adrenaline junkies, it's not going to be just about Halloween Horror Nights.

Underground: The Summoning is heading to Fort Canning next month and it sounds like it could be quite the experience.

Set at the 12,000 sq ft Battlebox World War II bunker, the event is labelling itself as Singapore's first and only experiential horror event to be held below the surface.

So, what's the story?

Picture the scene. It's January 1942 and Japanese forces are on their way to Fort Canning.

Overwhelmed and outmanoeuvred, British troops turn to evil forces by summoning a demon for help.

Instead, they end up unleashing the demon lord of war and his minions to the bunker.

The challenge for audience members will be to defeat the demon by collecting hidden magical cards within the bunker.

Expect live theatrical performances, interactive sequences and mind-bending special effects throughout the entire 45-minute session.

Underground: The Summoning is set to run on select nights from Sept 25 to Nov 3, with tickets from $63.

Early-bird tickets start from $53 (excluding booking fees) and are available for purchase until Sept 1.

Note that photography or videography is strictly prohibited inside the bunker.

Due to intense scenes and elements, the event is not suitable for children below 13 years of age.

The experience is also not wheelchair-friendly, given the original condition of the bunker.

If you're still on the fence, here's a quick preview of what to expect.

@underground.sg Brace yourself for an immersive horror experience below the surface! Held at Battlebox Fort Canning and at over 12,000 sqft, Underground: The Summoning is also Singapore's largest horror venue. Exclusive early bird sale now on. Get your tickets now! Visit underground.sg today ♬ original sound - Underground.sg

