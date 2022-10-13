Founder of famous pig's organ soup at Tiong Bahru Market dies

Koh Kee Teo, the founder of Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup, died on Wednesday (Oct 12) at the age of 84.

The announcement was made via the stall's social media post on the same day.

He passed on peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Aside from being a "renowned hawker", the post also described Kee Teo as "a caring father, wondering great grandfather and loving husband".

The family invites the public to pay their respects at the wake which will be held at 49 Kim Pong Road, next to the playground, until Oct 15.

The news clearly hit local foodies hard as netizens sent their condolences in the comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup

Kee Teo started selling pig's organ soup in 1955 as a 17-year-old pushcart vendor before handing the business over to his son and daughter-in-law's parents.

In 2013, Kee Teo's grandson left his job as a graphic designer to become the third-generation owner of Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup.

The stall specialises in Teochew-style clear soup — made from pig bones and offal — served with salted mustard greens.

It was the first pig's organ soup stall to be awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand Singapore in 2019.

