The four best places to host corporate events in Singapore

REDEFINING THE BOARDROOM EXPERIENCE

If you're in search of a meeting or private event space beyond the conventional boardroom, look no further as we round up the most impressive locations to host an out-of-office meeting.

INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE ROBERTSON QUAY

Set amidst the vibrant and sophisticated neighbourhood along the Quayside, the recently opened Intercontinental hotel offers the ideal location for a meeting or event.

Offering a variety of event spaces all equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, from The Residences that features floor to ceiling glass windows letting in abundant natural light and a view of the lush greenery of the garden terrace to the expansive Penthouse offering a panoramic views of the city and Singapore River, there's a unique meeting space to cater to every need and particular preferences.

COOK & BREW THE WESTIN

Perched atop The Westin, the sophisticated yet relaxed vibe imbued in the bar and lounge space has become an increasingly popular amongst the working crowd.

Featuring corporate friendly menu options, packages and a prime location right in the heart of the CBD, this is the perfect spot to host corporate events or networking events complemented by a dinner with a view.

LEVEL 33

There's nothing more memorable than hosting a corporate cocktail or private event at LeVeL33, the world's highest urban microbrewery offering glistening views of the Marina Bay skyline.

Located at the Marina Bay Financial Centre, LeVeL33 is the epitome of urban penthouse dining - featuring modern European cuisine with a twist, and an emphasis on the finest quality of ingredients and service.

THE GREAT ROOM

Introducing impeccable hospitality to an elegant co-working space, the Great Room is an ideal location to hold an out-of-office corporate meeting.

Its recently opened second location at Centennial Tower is a testament to its burgeoning popularity as one of the hottest co-working and meeting spaces in town.

Offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional stuffy boardroom, the opulent interiors and thoughtful touches redefines the working and corporate meeting experience.

A wide array of different working stations and meeting rooms of various sizes and function await to suit each company or individual's needs and preference.

This article was first published in BLLNR.