Four Star is having a mid-year warehouse sale with $199 mattresses and other home goods

Local mattress company Four Star is having its mid-year sale from May 11 to 16, where over 5,000 items will be on sale.

The warehouse sale, located at Wintech Centre in Ubi, includes single and super single pocketed spring mattresses ($199), as well as queen-sized ($299) and king-sized ($399) mattresses.

There are also designer bed frames, hydraulic storage beds, drawer storage beds and kids' pull out beds up for grabs from $199.

Other home goods included in the sale are Epitex pillows (from $16.90), fitted sheets (from $19.90) and bath towels ($10).

Customers also stand to enjoy various perks such as zero per cent interest instalment plans and free delivery, subject to the terms and conditions.

🔴 Four Star MID YEAR WAREHOUSE SALE at 6 UBI RD 1 is happening from 11 MAY – 16 MAY 2022 (LAST WEEK). DON’T MISS... Posted by Four Star Mattress on Monday, May 9, 2022

Address: Level 1, 6 Ubi Rd 1, Wintech Centre, Singapore 408726

Deal ends: May 16

