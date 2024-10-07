Luxury living without breaking the bank: Four Star's Mega Clearance Sale at Balestier, up to 90% off premium mattresses and furniture

Fancy a fresh set of furniture at a discounted price?

Look no further as Four Star is having their mega clearance sale storewide, with prices going as low as 90 per cent off. This is happening at their HometeamNS Balestier's pop-up event from Oct 10 to 13.

Read on to find out more about what premium furniture is up for grabs.

Premium mattresses from $199

Do not miss your chance during this sale to grab your hands on the Detense ArcticSilk CU+ Mattress, one of Four Star's latest innovation. No more fussing and trying to move to the cooler side of the mattress because its revolutionary Japanese technology regulates the overall mattress's temperature, ensuring you get a cooling night of sleep with enhanced breathability.

Not to worry if you have sensitive skin, as it is gentle on all skin types. Infused with copper (CU+), it naturally combats bacteria, mould, and mildew, making it antimicrobial and hypoallergenic.

On top of that, it is made with five Zone Individual Pocket Springs ensuring that every part of your body receives the same amount of love and care, especially great for spine support and a restorative night of sleep.

If you're sweating excessively due to the sweltering heat, this could just be your solution. Refresh and recharge your body with its ArcticSilk Ticking - its silk-feel eco fibres are specially designed to stay cool fast and longer.

Its Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam also helps absorb your aches and pains, offering cushioning across your body while reducing motion transfer. It guarantees a smooth and uninterrupted sleep whether you've got a partner who's tossing all night long, or a child crawling up and down.

Struggling with back discomfort? Try the Chiro Back Care Mattress specially designed to focus on providing the necessary support your spine.

The mattress's Hexa Coil has up to 30 per cent more spring compared to other typical spring pocketed mattresses, providing firm and body-conforming support for all sleep positions.

Four Star's pricing for the various size options for their mattresses are as follows:

Four Star Premium Queen-size Mattress from $399

Four Star Premium King-size Mattress from $499

Four Star Kids' Mattress (Single/ Super Single) from $199

Designer bed frames made for one's ease

Made for evolving needs over time, this bed frame is as versatile as it can be.

The Platform Bed Frame powered by German Hydraulic Lift is ideal for those who need extra storage for lesser worn clothes or even your children's toys without cluttering the room.

Along with three cabinets that you can personally customise on either the left or right side of the bed, the hidden storage space beneath your mattress would help free up space in your room.

Pick from fabric or PU for the bedframe materials.

Prices for the bedframes start from as low as $199.

Sofas for all

Contemplating on organising the next big family gathering? The Lara L Shape sofa is all you need.

The chaise can be customised to your living room space, allowing you to choose between a left or right direction for an optimal seating arrangement.

Upholstered in easy-to-clean fabric, the sofa is simple to maintain and will constantly look fresh.

Available in creme, dark grey, and brown, any sofas with these elegant colours would blend effortlessly with any interior style. Additionally, with immediate delivery and ready stock for all sofas, you would not have to wait long to freshen up your living room space.

Toronto three-seater Sofa offers a perfect blend of style and practicality with also an easy clean fabric saving time and effort, ideal for busy households. Available in both three- and four-seater options, this sofa provides flexibility for both smaller and larger spaces.

The sofa comes in four colours, beige, rust red, light grey, green accompanied with free cushions for extra comfort and support.

For both the Lara L Shape and Toronto three-seater Sofa, the first five customers are entitled to a discount - $999 instead of $1,499!

One-to-three-Seater Recliner Sofas start from $299 while water and stain-repellent fabric sofas are available from $499.

Take cooking to a higher level with new dining sets

Craving for a hotpot dinner at home? You deserve the best for yourself as well as your guests, so host your dinner with the Sintered Stone Dining Set.

The tabletop has exceptional durability and is resistant to extreme heat, making it ideal for hotpot lovers who just like to feast straight from the pot. It is also scratch-resistant and has an extendable tabletop, retaining its sleek appearance even after frequent use.

Its 100 per cent non-toxic composition would ensure a safe and healthy dining environment for both your family and guests.

Look out for Four Star's wide range of dining sets starting at $599 to elevate your dining experience.

Exclusive benefits

Alongside unbeatable sale prices, be sure to look out for these extra perks while shopping at Four Star's Mega Clearance sale.

Benefits include:

GST absorbed prices

Free parking upon checkout

Free Grab & Gojek trip fare reimbursed upon checkout

0 per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12 months for cardholders of credit cards issued by DBS/POSB/UOB/OCBC/AMEX

Free delivery

Up to 15-year warranty

*Terms and conditions apply.

Four Star's Mega Clearance Sale is happening from Oct 10 to 13.

Address:

HomeTeamNS Balestier

31 Ah Hood Road, Level 2 Multi-Function Hall S329979

Operation hours:

11am - 9pm (daily)

Nearest MRT station:

Toa Payoh

Hotlines (WhatsApp only)

Mattress and Furniture: 8082 0093

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

