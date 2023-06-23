Fourth generation Toyota Alphard and Vellfire revealed: All-new beast

Changes to the fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire include reduced vibration and noise, achieving a comfort level that Toyota claims is comparable to that of a luxury sedan. There's also a new trim level for the sportier Vellfire — a Z Premier grade which injects more luxury DNA into the Vellfire's aggressive demeanour.

PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation

While Toyota has only commenced sales of the gasoline and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) versions, they plan to introduce a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) version in the future. If launched, the PHEV Vellfire and Alphard will join Toyota's growing lineup of PHEVs, which now includes the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime.

Aside from the new Z Premier grade, the Vellfire has also been differentiated more clearly from the Alphard by being given specially-tuned suspension and an exclusive powertrain unit, that Toyota says will enable Vellfire customers to better experience the joy of driving. However, the 3.5-litre V6 option has been dropped from the lineup.

Both the new Alphard and Vellfire have received improvements to the exterior and interior. On the outside, the Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY gives both cars a more aggressive look, with styling that was inspired by a "fighting bull in full charge". Inside, both cars now have a roomier interior, with more space between each row of seats.

The lighting, assorted switches, and air conditioning vents have all been relocated to the Super-Long Overhead Console, which centralises the core controls of the rear cabin that improves convenience and operability for all passengers.

To improve accessibility, a Center Pillar Long Assist Grip and optional Universal Steps have been introduced to the lineup.

Ride quality has been improved, with the TNGA-K platform being optimised for the Alphard and Vellfire's minivan build. Toyota claims that rigidity has been improved by 50 per cent over the previous generation — with limited body deformation and outstanding manoeuvrability and stability.

Safety-wise, both cars are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which brings Proactive Driving Assist features such as Intra-Lane Steering Assist and Deceleration Assist for a safer and smoother ride.

Toyota Teammate is also equipped, featuring Advanced Park and Advanced Drive, to support the driver during parking and driving in congested traffic respectively.

There's no word yet on when the all-new Alphard and Vellfire are coming to Singapore, but given how popular they are with families, limousine operators, and family offices, we're sure it's only a matter of time.

This article was first published in Motorist.