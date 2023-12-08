Free admission to National Orchid Garden till Jan 1

Discover the beauty of Singapore's garden city at the National Orchid Garden – and it won't cost you a cent.

Yes, you read that right.

National Parks Board announced this special promotion on Dec 7 on its Facebook page.

Located inside the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the National Orchid Garden is offering free admission until Jan 1, 2024. The deal is open to Singaporeans, permanent residents, local students, work permit holders and dependant pass holders.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to enjoy the floral wonders.

Local adult tickets usually go for $5 and non-local adult tickets for $15.

The National Orchid Garden is home to over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids of orchids. Within the attraction, there are different areas worth checking out. Highlights include the Tropical Montane Orchidetum.

The experience mimics the ascent through a tropical montane forest, showcasing a rich variety of orchids and other plant species such as bromeliads, gingers, tropical rhododendrons and even magnolias.

There’s also the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House.

Mirroring a paleotropical garden found at high altitudes, the mist house showcases an exclusive assortment of unique, rare and award-winning hybrids and orchid species.

Also, explore the Sembcorp Cool House, which features a curated collection of orchids from five biogeographical regions - Malesia, Continental Southeast Asia and South Asia, Australasia, Afrotropics, and the Neotropics.

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

Opening hours: 8.30am-6pm

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

