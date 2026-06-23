Tampines stall attracts long queues with free durians

This durian season, one fruit stall in the East is being extra generous.

Since June 19, Durian Ninja at Blk 827 Tampines Street 81 has been giving out free durians to the public.

The initiative, which allows each person to receive two durians, will run till August.

Durian Ninja's owner, surnamed Kee, told Shin Min Daily News that the event is meant to encourage more young people to eat durians.

"More than half of the people in line are elderly, but we are also seeing young people join the queue, which is exactly what we hope to see," he said.

This is also the stall's way of giving back to the community, another staff member told the Chinese publication.

As it is peak durian season, there is sufficient supply for the event to last till August.

Each day, the stall gives out 800kg to 1,000kg of durians mostly harvested from villages in Malaysia's Bentong, Pahang and Muar.

Due to a supply glut, durian prices in Malaysia have fallen to as low as $4 per kg, Guang Ming Daily reported last week.

Long queues and transport issues

The event has attracted a crowd to the stall, with snaking queues spotted in the area.

Video clips posted on social media show numerous people waiting in line as Durian Ninja staff unloaded crates of durians from the lorry.

Some members of the public visited the stall two hours before the starting time of 4pm to wait in line, Kee noted. But the timing was pushed to 6pm due to transportation delays.

"Two to three lorries deliver durians every day, but the timing is not fixed," Kee explained.

"The staff also need time to unload the goods, so we moved the start time to the evening to avoid making the public wait too long."

At first, each person could receive three durians instead of two.

Supply ran out quickly, so to be fair to others, the limit was changed to two fruits per person, Kee said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Durian Ninja for more details.

Address: Blk 827 Tampines Street 81, #01-132, Singapore 520827

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melissateo@asiaone.com