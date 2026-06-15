Durian prices in Malaysia plunge amid oversupply, dropping to as low as $4 per kg

Durian prices in Malaysia have plunged amid a supply glut across multiple states, with Black Thorn durians dropping to a low of RM13 (S$4) per kg, local media reported.

With harvests gradually entering peak season in states such as Perak, Pahang and Johor, prices are expected to drop by another 10 per cent next week, reported Malaysian publication Guang Ming Daily.

Lai Jingqun (transliteration), the owner of 668 Durian King in Kedah, told local media that Black Thorn durians at his stall are currently priced between RM13 and RM15 per kg, depending on their size.

Prices of varieties such as Musang King have also dropped.

Lai, a fruit farmer and durian seller, added that compared to last year, prices have fallen around 20 to 30 per cent, which is a rare low in recent years, making it the best time to enjoy the fruit.

Lai, attributing the phenomenon to climate factors and increased production, said: "The durian trees had good flowering and fruiting at the end of last year."

Last month, FairPrice launched its annual flash sale, offering whole kampung durians (600g to 800g) at just $1.95 each. This year's sale was expanded to three locations across three different weekends.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com