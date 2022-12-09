Free for first 50 customers: Popular lor mee chain opens new stall in Clementi

If you're a bit of a lor mee devotee, you should be familar with Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee.

A firm favourite with Eastie foodies, Westsiders now have easier access to its famed bowl of lor mee as the chain recently opened its sixth outlet in Clementi West.

To celebrate this opening, Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee has got a few treats prepared in the month of December.

Early birds have every right to be excited as the first 50 customers of the day are entitled to a free bowl of lor mee.

This promotion began on Thursday (Dec 8) and ends tomorrow.

The stall opens at 7am so have your alarm set nice and early.

If you're not too keen on waking up early on a Saturday morning, Xin Mei Xiang's other deal might be up your alley instead.

Throughout the month of December, customers are entitled to a free upsize on the chain's signature lor mee.

To redeem either promotions, flash this flyer below when ordering. Note that the promotion is limited to one bowl per customer.

PHOTO: Facebook/Jeremy Tan

On Dec 8, a customer posted about the chain's opening in Clementi on Facebook group Hawker United - Dabao 2020.

In the comments section, netizens' reactions were rather subdued.

"I find it don't taste the same as before," one said.

Others added by commenting that standards have dipped.

Xin Mei Xiang Lor Mee has five other outlets in Singapore — Bishan, Tampines, Holland Drive, Balestier and where it all began, Old Airport Road.

It began in the 1970s as a humble stall on an old airport's runway.

Over the decades, its noodles soaked in that signature thick and dark gravy has gained quite the reputation.

It was previously awarded a Michelin Plate, an accolade for restaurants without a star nor a Bib Gourmand but recognised for having very good food.

Whether you're a lor mee aficionado or just looking for a good deal, you can consider heading to Clementi West tomorrow for a meal.

Address: 727 Clementi West Street 2 #01-232, Stall 9, Singapore 120727

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 6pm

amierul@asiaone.com

