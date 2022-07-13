Where to find the best lor mee in Singapore

Lor mee roughly translates to braised or stewed noodles.

This robust dish was originally created by the Hokkiens.

The noodles, usually thick flat yellow ones, are doused in a headily spiced dark, thickened sauce served with toppings ranging from ngoh hiang and dumplings to fish cakes, fried fish and more. Keep scrolling to find out where to slurp up the best lor mee in Singapore.

Xin Mei Xiang Zheng Zong Lor Mee

Headed by second-generation owner Lim Chong Teck, Xin Mei Xiang is a popular name among lor mee devotees. The brand, which was once given a Michelin Plate, was founded in 1973 in Kallang estate and has since expanded beyond its Old Airport Road Food Centre to include a full-fledged eatery at Balestier. Prices start from $6.

Xin Mei Xiang Zheng Zong Lor Mee has multiple locations in Singapore

Tiong Bahru Lor Mee and Xiang Ji Lor Mee

Besides Xin Mei Xiang, these are two other popular lor mee stores housed within Old Airport Road Food Centre. They both command their own fans and are great alternatives. Prices start from $3.

51 Old Airport Rd, #01-124 and #01-51 Old Airport Road Food Centre, Singapore 390051

Lorong Ah Soo Lor Mee

Hougang Hainanese Village Centre is where you'll find a queue waiting patiently for a bowl of Lorong Ah Soo Lor Mee. The stall has been around for two decades and the years of cooking experience shows in every bowl of luscious noodles. The dish is paired with fried fish, ngoh hiang and interestingly, braised duck meat. Prices start from $4.

105 Hougang Ave 1, #02-51 Hougang Hainanese Village Centre, Singapore 530105

Soon Lee Lor Mee Stall

Experience is an invaluable tool in any chef's repertoire. And here at Soon Lee, the 47-year experience really shines through in every bowl of lor mee. Most people love its traditional, wholesome taste. Prices start from $3.

79 Circuit Rd, #01-07 Circuit Road Hawker Centre, Singapore 370079

Lor Mee 178

Tiong Bahru Market is bound to be found on any foodie's list of places to eat. And one of the hawkers you should visit is Lor Mee 178. The Michelin Plate awardee is known to sell out early so head there early before the stall closes in the early afternoon. Prices start from $3.

30 Seng Poh Rd, #02-23 Tiong Bahru Market, Singapore 168898

Ang Mo Kio Loh Mee Laksa

As the name implies, there are two star dishes at this hawker stall: lor mee and laksa. The stall is said to have been around for over a decade and a long queue is often seen, especially during peak hours. Unless you're a big eater, head there with a friend to try both of these dishes at once. Prices start at $3.

453A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-17 Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, Singapore 561453

Bukit Purmei Lor Mee

This place is helmed by Eddie Png and his wife Wang Liping. Eddie took over the business after his uncle was forced to retire after multiple heart attacks. Within walking distance from the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, the new stall draws fans who miss the original Bukit Purmei Lor Mee. Prices start from $3.50.

269 Queen St, #01-236, Singapore 180269

Heng Kee Lor Mee

Heng Kee Lor Mee is another hawker stall that has amassed over four decades of experience. They are currently headed by second-generation owners who took over the reins from their mother. They continue to serve their crowd-pleasing lor mee, especially with the deep-fried pork belly topping. Prices start at $3.50.

29 Bendemeer Rd, #01-87 Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Feng Zhen Lor Mee

Another Michelin Plater awardee, Feng Zhen Lor Mee, has been a haunt for westies to satisfy their lor mee cravings. The third-generation hawker stall has since expanded from its popular Taman Jurong location to a northern spot in Yishun. Yew Tee Feng Zhen Lor Mee and Ah Ma Lor Mee are also part of this family. Prices start from $4.

3 Yung Sheng Rd, #03-146 Taman Jurong Food Centre, Singapore 618499 and 417 Yishun Ave 11, Singapore 760417

Ma Bo Lor Mee

Want to expand your list of must-eat places in Chinatown? Then add Ma Bo Lor Mee in Hong Lim Market & Food Centre to the list. The unctuous noodles come topped with fried fish that adds contrast to the slurp-worthy sauce. Prices start at $3.

531A Upper Cross St, #02-05 Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, Singapore 051531

