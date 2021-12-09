Free Mcdonald's picnic set fully redeemed for the day, but you can get it on Carousell for $40

Want to get your hands on the new McDonald's picnic sets? You're either going to have to start queueing at the crack of dawn or splash out at least $40 to buy it off a scalper.

The Breakfast Picnic Package, which includes a picnic bag, mat, inflatable ball, frisbee and book, was launched this morning (Dec 9), sparking long queues at participating outlets.

The promotion is running from now till Dec 12. To redeem the complimentary set, all you have to do is purchase a Breakfast Family Meal from 7am to 11am at any of these selected outlets:

Ang Mo Kio Park

Marine Cove

Kallang (Stadium Boulevard)

Jurong Central Park

West Coast Park

Canberra

“To me, McDonald’s is… memories made to last. My family and I have always enjoyed McDonald’s, the seasonal menus and... Posted by McDonald's on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Each outlet only has 100 picnic sets per day, so you'll have to get there early and be prepared to queue.

Even then, there's no guarantee you'll get your hands on the coveted set.

One disappointed Facebook user said she walked away empty-handed despite queuing at the Kallang outlet since 7am.

"Very fast sold out. A lot of people queue up, end up can't get it and kids very disappointed [sic]," she wrote.

At other outlets the situation was not any better — the sets were sold out within hours, Mothership reported.

To no one's surprise, the sets have since surfaced on Carousell, with asking prices ranging from $40 to $60.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

But not to worry — you've got a few more days to try your luck at getting the set for free. If you can wake up early enough, that is.

ALSO READ: McDonald's BTS meal packaging has fans creating 'shrines' and resellers making quick bucks in Malaysia

kimberlylim@asiaone.com