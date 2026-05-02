Free meals for first dates? Singpass login to deter catfishers? Survey seeks views to boost coupling

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has been gathering public feedback on a potential government-run dating service it is exploring, according to a survey circulated to members of the public earlier in April.

The proposed dating service was an idea mooted at the statutory board’s annual hackathon.

Users of CrowdTask, an online platform used by government agencies to poll the public, received a survey on April 13 asking for their feedback on the visual design of the proposed service’s website.

According to the survey, this proposed dating service is called Firstdate and aimed at singles under the age of 35. In it, users would be asked to complete a 10-minute questionnaire to receive a match based on their interests and values.

Matched couples would then receive a free meal for their date, chosen from a curated restaurant list. Accounts on the proposed dating service would be required to verify their identity with Singpass.

“We’ve got your first date covered,” stated the dating service’s write-up. “No fakes, no drama.”

“This particular idea is still at a very early, exploratory stage and nothing has been confirmed,” said a GovTech spokesperson in response to queries from The Straits Times.

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GovTech employees propose and tackle problems as part of the statutory board’s annual hackathon, with shortlisted teams turning their ideas into products.

“At any one time, there are hundreds of such explorations at various stages and most do not proceed beyond the concept or research phase,” the spokesperson added.

CrowdTask users received a second survey on April 27 asking them about their motivations and challenges when it comes to dating in Singapore.

“Burned out from endless swiping and awkward ‘singles events’?” read the call for respondents. “We are testing fresh, organic ways to connect, like casual work mixers and discounted dining matches.”

Respondents were asked what initiatives they would support if they were implemented by the Government. Options included unlabelled networking events, matched casual dining, activity-based trips, official identity verification through Singpass to reduce “catfishing” and subsidies for date activities such as meals.

Both surveys have since been removed from CrowdTask.

These surveys come amid Singapore’s fertility rate sinking to historic lows. The country’s resident total fertility rate dropped to 0.87 in 2025, down from 1.24 a decade ago.

On April 29, the National Population and Talent Division announced the formation of a new workgroup to tackle Singapore’s falling fertility rate, which is set to release its findings by early 2027.

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GovTech’s proposed service is not the first time the Government has played matchmaker.

The Social Development Unit was established in 1984 with the initial mission of getting graduates to meet and marry. In 2023, its modern iteration, the Social Development Network, shuttered its website after sending out an e-mail thanking its members for their support.

The Government’s more recent forays into matchmaking have involved less explicitly romantic branding and more technology.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development was one of the organisers behind For Real Fest, a Gen Z friendship festival started in 2024 which was pitched as a solution to youth loneliness. In 2025, For Real Fest attendees at shopping mall Funan received light-up bracelets that allowed them to indicate whether they are “open for love”, or shy and would rather be approached by others.

More couples now meet online than through other methods, such as school or via one’s friends, according to a 2022 survey by the National Population and Talent Division.

A 2024 survey by analytics firm YouGov found that 36 per cent of Gen Z and 42 per cent of millennial residents have used dating apps.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.