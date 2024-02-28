Free Milo, limited-edition cakes and singalongs: Taylor Swift-themed events and promotions to check out during The Eras Tour

The air in Singapore is abuzz with excitement as Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour is just a few sleeps away.

In fact, just yesterday, Miss Americana touched down at Seletar Airport in a private jet at 5.05pm.

If you're all pumped up for her concert and want to get ready for it, we've put together a list of events and promotions that you can enjoy (look what she made us do).

And we'll continue to update with more deals and activities as we find them, so watch this space!

Events

Lau Pa Sat singalong session

Belt out your favourite Taylor Swift songs at our iconic hawker market Lau Pa Sat in a singalong session, led by local band On The Rox.

Taking place on March 8 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, the singalong will be open to the public and features open-mic-style entertainment.

Jumping in on the friendship bracelet trend, Lau Pa Sat's on-site retail store, Food Folks, will offer custom, handmade Taylor-themed friendship bracelets and Taylor-inspired fedora hats from March 1 to 9 for a limited time and while stocks last.

Get a free friendship bracelet with a minimum spend of $19.89 (Taylor’s birth year) in a single receipt.

Also get 50% off the Lau Pa Sat exclusive fedora hat upon flashing your concert ticket.

Fans can also enjoy Taylor-themed food selections from Food Folks' F&B tenants, including Creme and Cone's Yogurt Lavender ice cream called Lavender Haze and Munchi Pancakes' newly launched Enchanted Apple Cheese pancake.

Visit their Instagram page for more details.

'beJEWELed' sing-along at Jewel Changi Airport

If a hawker centre isn't your scene, then you can head to Jewel Changi Airport instead.

The mall will also be organising a sing-along event at the Shiseido Forest Valley on March 1.

Set under starlight and amid lush greenery, the free ticketed event will start at 7.30pm and will feature up to two hours of Taylor's hits.

The sing-along will be led by local singer Joie Tan, as well as local band 53A. It will be opened by performers from MADDspace, a local performing arts studio, and hosted by local personality Joakim Gomez.

Each attendee will also get a limited-edition friendship bracelet, as well as an additional pack of beads to create self-styled bracelets.

You can get your tickets here.

Fever Dream High: A Taylor Swift showcase

Fever Dream High is a Taylor Swift showcase by Swiftie swag store The Vault SG and cafe and art space Main Street Commissary.

The event will feature a display of custom-made cassettes and artwork inspired by Swift's lyrics to celebrate Taylor's era.

The showcase includes a friendship bracelet-making and exchange station, as well as interactive spaces for fans.

The event will run from March 1 to 31 at Main Street Commissary from 9am to 5pm. Admission is free.

On March 9-10 March and March 16-17, Fever Dream High will transform into a Swiftie Market, featuring local businesses owned by Swifties selling Taylor-themed merchandise.

For more information on the showcase, visit their Instagram pages.

Marina Bay Sands Eras Tour experience

To get you in the mood for The Eras Tour, Marina Bay Sands has organised a special event called the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Experience.

Starting from Feb 28 to March 9, the mall will be transformed into "an enchanting realm of artistry and excitement".

Just for the occasion, there will be an Eras Tour Light & Water Show that will last 14 minutes. This will take place daily from Feb 28 to March 7 at 8pm and 9pm, and March 1 and 2 at 10pm.

Tickets are free and you can pre-register for light and water show here.

Another exciting event to look forward to is The Eras Tour Trail, which features Instagram-worthy installations spread across the Marina Bay Sands.

Apart from that, there will also be The Eras Tour Retail Pop-Up, where you can snag exclusive merchandise.

The pop-up is located at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall C, and is open from 11am to 9pm on Feb 28 and March 1, 5 and 6 March, as well as 11am to 6pm on March 2 and 9.

While admission for this is free, pre-registration is required and you can do so here.

Adventure Cove Waterpark pool party

To cool yourself down in Singapore's cruel tropical heat, head over to Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa on March 3 for the The Pre-Eras Tour Pool Party.

This is organised by Malaysia fan group TSwiftMY and fans will get to sing along to some of Taylor's hits with other Swifties from around the region.

There will be a trivia competition and photo booth at The Bay Restaurant between 12pm and 1pm, followed by a pool party at Bluwater Bay between 1pm and 4pm.

If you happen to be one of the first 300 attendees to book a ticket to the event online, you'll receive a limited-edition Swift tote bag.

Going for the The Eras Tour on the same day? Fret not as a free shuttle bus service from Adventure Cove Waterpark to the National Stadium is available after the event.

Tickets cost $40 for adults and $32 for children aged 12 and under.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Party with Voca Academy

Vocal school Voca Academy is hosting a Taylor Swift Eras Tour Party that has a singalong session and a friendship bracelet-making workshop.

The event will take place on March 1 and there are various timeslots available, each lasting 45 minutes.

For the friendship bracelet workshop, unlimited beads are available so you can make as much army candy as you'd like.

You can also stand a chance to win VIP merchandise during a giveaway and all ticket holders are automatically entered for the giveaway.

Taylor Swift Tribute Night at Tipsy Unicorn

Want a dance party to shake it off?

Beach club Tipsy Unicorn has a Taylor Swift Tribute Night where you can party with local performers who will be belting out some of Taylor's popular songs.

The event starts from 4pm and will have performers like DJ Kohsh and Spruce on Sax.

You can get your tickets here.

Deals and promotions

Free shuttle service and $5 vouchers from Grab

One huge nightmare concertgoers have to deal with after a show is getting transport back home.

Fret not because Grab will be providing free shuttle bus services for The Eras Tour.

The buses will have two routes, with the first going from National Stadium to Redhill MRT to Jurong East MRT.

The second route will be from National Stadium to Boon Keng MRT to Toa Payoh MRT.

On top of that, Grab will be giving $5 Grab vouchers to anyone who sings a line from a Taylor song to an employee holding a sign at Pick-Up point A. Limited vouchers are available.

Free iced Milo

Taylor's concert is a whopping three-and-a-half hours long so concertgoers definitely need some fuel to last the show.

Thankfully, Milo will have a van stationed at Decathlon Singapore Lab, near Singapore National Stadium, on concert dates March 3 and 9.

The van will be around from 2pm to 5pm so you can refresh yourselves right before the event.

Sneaker customisations at Superga

From now till March 10, Superga is letting customers customise their shoes with beads and ribbon shoelaces when they purchase a new pair of kicks from them.

Apart from a variety of pretty shoelaces, bead selection features an extensive assortment of alphabet beads so you can spell out the lyrics from your favourite Taylor Swift song.

Redeem up to 20 beads and a pair of shoelaces with every purchase.

Baker's Brew limited-edition Taylor Swift cakes

You know what else is as sweet as Taylor performing in Singapore? These themed cupcakes from Bakers Brew Studio.

Just for the occasion, the local bakery has released a limited-edition series of bakes.

Those in their Reputation era can get the very cool Reputation Burnaway Cake ($168) which you can light on fire. There's also the Blank Space Cake ($148) that you can stab at, revealing "blood" (strawberry sauce).

Can't decide on what era you love the most? Get the Eras Tour Cake, which features a slice of 10 of Taylor's albums such as Fearless and Red.

Taylor Swift-themed photobooth

Want to snap some photos with your fellow Swifties for memories?

You can do so at Dollop Photobooth, where you can snap unlimited photos during a 15-minute self-photo studio session and get them in The Eras Tour overlay.

Also, exclusive to their Bras Basah outlet are free DIY friendship bracelets for Swifties to make for the concert!

This will be available from March 1 to 10.

Free friendship bracelet-making stations at Haidilao

Haven't gotten started on your friendship bracelets yet?

Fret not as two Haidilao outlets in Singapore, at City Square Mall and Bedok Mall, will have stations for you to do so.

The sessions are only available on weekdays from 10am to 10.30pm, and each diner is limited to one bracelet.

