Free parking in Singapore: Jewel, Wisma, Orchard, Sentosa, MBS and more (2022)

If I had to nominate one cliche that rings all-too-true in Singapore, it would be "there's no such thing as a free lunch". Every year, more and more of our favourite car parks decide to stop offering free parking. But we'd like to reassure you that there are still some places where parking is free… somewhat.

Here are 15 of the most popular carparks in Singapore, and how you can get free parking while you're there.

Whether you're a car owner or a frequent car sharing user (hello Car Club, GetGo, and BlueSG people!), save this handy guide for your next trip.

There's truly no better cheap thrill and fast track to happiness in life than seeing $0.00 at the exit gantry. *Smiles uncontrollably while driving up the exit ramp.

1. Free Parking Singapore

2. Jewel free parking (Changi Airport T1)

PHOTO: Pexels

Our national hobby… is visiting Jewel to jalan jalan. At Changi Airport Jewel carpark, you get two hours of free parking on weekdays (Monday - Thursday) with a minimum spend of $50 in a single same-day receipt at any Jewel attraction, retail stores, or food and beverage establishments.

However, if you are going to NTUC to get groceries… you need to spend $100 in a single receipt. There's an unknown number of redemptions daily.

If you're driving GetGo, you can redeem a $5 Jewel retail voucher and two-hour free parking coupon at Jewel Changi. You need to go to level one customer concierge and show them your GetGo booking. Ends Aug 31 with limited redemptions again.

Normal Jewel parking charges for B2M to B2:

First 90 mins: $0.04/min ($3.60 for 1.5hours)

Subsequent 30 mins (or part of): $5

Normal Jewel parking charges for B3 to B5:

$0.04/min ($3.60 for 1.5hours)

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are six SP 22kW AC charging points in Jewel carpark (B3, Lobby C, lots 207 - 212).

3. Wisma Free Parking (Wisma Atria)

There are no free parking promotions at Wisma Atria carpark currently.

Normal Wisma parking charges:

Monday - Friday, before 5pm: $2.50 first hour, $1.20 every 30 mins after

Monday - Friday, after 5pm: $3.50 per entry

Weekends, PH: $2.40 first hour, $1.50 every 30 mins after

Weekends, PH after 5pm: $3.50 per entry

Daily Lunch Surcharge: Add $1.07 if you enter carpark between 12pm - 2pm

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are three EV parking lots in Wisma Atria carpark (Level five). Illegally parked vehicles will be charged $107 for wheel clamp release.

4. Orchard Free Parking (Ion, Paragon, Orchard Central)

There are currently no free parking promotions at Ion Orchard.

Normal Ion parking charges:

Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4:59pm: $2.67 first hour, $1.28 every 30 mins after

Monday - Thursday, 5pm - 11:59pm: $3 per entry

Monday - Thursday, 12am - 7:59am: $1.07 per hour

Friday - Sunday & PH, 8am - 5:59pm: $2.56 first hour, $1.88 every 30 mins after

Friday - Sunday & PH, 6pm - 11:59pm: $3.74 per entry

Friday - Sunday & PH, 12am - 7:59am: $1.07 per hour

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are no EV lots in Ion Orchard.

Pop over to Paragon instead where you'll get $2.90 free parking if you visit any of the Paragon Medical clinics. Limited to 50 redemptions per day, ends Dec 31 2022.

The wonderful $50 minimum spend free parking at Paragon promotion ended in February 2022 and hasn't seen a comeback. Instead, Paragon is now trying to get shoppers to collect Paragon Club membership points and convert them to carpark credits on their mobile app. Your converted carpark credits will be offset automatically upon exit (via IU detection).

Normal Paragon parking charges:

Monday - Saturday, 3am - 4:59pm: $2.90 first hour, $1.50 every 30 mins after

Monday - Saturday, 5pm - 2:59am: $4.50 per entry

[Peak Hour Surcharge] Monday - Saturday, 11am - 3pm: Add $2

Sunday & PH, 3am - 4:59pm: $2.90 first hour, $1.50 every 30 mins after

Sunday & PH, 5pm - 2:59am: $4.50 per entry

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are no EV lots in Paragon.

Further down Orchard Road at Orchard Central shopping mall, you can get $4.40 free parking with $100 minimum spend (max two same-day receipts). Limited redemptions while stocks last.

Normal Orchard Central parking charges:

Monday - Friday, 12am - 5:59pm: $3.10 first 1.5 hours, $1.50 every 30 mins after

Monday - Friday, 6pm - 11:59pm: $5.03 first 2.5 hours, $1.82 every 30 mins after

Weekends & PH, 12am - 11:59pm: $5.03 first 2.5 hours, $1.82 every 30 mins after

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are three Tesla Superchargers (Level 9), four Charge+ (Level seven) charging points in Orchard Central.

5. Sentosa Free Parking

In Sentosa, you can get free parking in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) with $50 minimum spend (one receipt) at participating dining outlets:

Fengshui Inn

Fratelli

Ocean Restaurant

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill

Syun

Curate Cucina Pisana

Malaysian Food Street

Normal RWS Sentosa parking charges:

Monday - Thursday, 12am - 11:59pm: $6 per entry

Friday, Weekends, PH, 12am - 11:59pm: $9 per entry

Valet: Add $3

Normal Sentosa beach parking charges:

7am - 5pm: $0.02/min ($1.20 per hour)

5.01pm - 6:59pm: $2.40 per entry

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are three SP AC chargers at RWS Sentosa (East B1, Lots 113 - 115).

6. Takashimaya Free Parking (Taka, Ngee Ann City)

PHOTO: Takashimaya

There are currently no free parking promotions at Takshimaya, Ngee Ann City.

Normal Taka parking rates:

Monday - Friday, 12:01am - 12pm: $1.28 every 30 mins

Monday - Friday, 12:01pm - 2pm: $1.82 every 30 mins

Monday - Friday, 2:01pm - 5pm: $1.28 every 30 mins

Monday - Friday, 5:01pm - 7pm: $1.82 every 30 mins

Monday - Friday, 7:01pm - 12am: $4.28 per entry

Weekends & PH, 12:01am - 12pm: $2.57 first hour, $1.61 every 30 mins after

Weekends & PH, 12:01pm - 2pm: $3.64 first hour, $2.14 every 30 mins after

Weekends & PH, 2:01pm - 5pm: $2.57 first hour, $1.61 every 30 mins after

Weekends & PH, 5:01pm - 7pm: $3.64 first hour, $2.14 every 30 mins after

Weekends & PH, 7:01pm - 12am: $4.28 per entry

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are no EV lots in Taka.

7. MBS Free Parking

MBS parking charges are known to be expensive. You're better off parking at the open air carpark next door. However, if you are a Sands Rewards member, you get to redeem your points for free parking credits on your mobile app or the Sands Rewards self-service kiosks.

Porsche drivers, you get six hours of free valet parking when you park at Hotel Tower one and Casino Driveway. Limited to 40 redemptions per day.

Normal MBS parking rates:

Monday - Thursday, 7am - 7pm: $9 first hour, $1.10 every 30 mins

Monday - Thursday, 7pm - 7am: $9 per entry

Friday, Weekends, eve of PH, PH, 7am - 7pm: $12 first hour, $1.10 every 30 mins

Friday, Weekends, eve of PH, PH, 7am - 7pm: $12 per entry

Maximum Charge: $27.40 per 24 hours (hotel guests can request for parking coupons)

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are eight Shell Recharge stations at MBS carpark (Level B3).

8. East Coast Park Free Parking (ECP)

PHOTO: Unsplash

There are six free parking carparks at East Coast Park, namely B, C, D, F, G, H carparks. Only carpark E (in front of Long Beach, JUMBO) requires you to pay.

Normal East Coast Park, Carpark E parking rates:

7am - 10:30pm: $0.60 per 30 mins

10:30pm - 7am: $0.60 per 30 mins (capped at $5)

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are no EV lots at ECP.

9. Suntec Free Parking

PHOTO: Unsplash

There are currently no free parking promotions at Suntec. Fret not, parking is pretty cheap there anyway.

Normal Suntec parking rates:

Monday - Friday, 7am - 5pm: $2.20 first hour, $1.10 every 30 mins after

Monday - Friday, 5pm - 7am: $2.20 per entry

Weekends & PH, 7am - 5pm: $1.10 per entry

Weekends & PH, 5pm - 7am: $2.80 per entry

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are no EV charging stations in Suntec.

10. Esplanade Free Parking

During the Covid years, Esplanade was extremely generous with their free parking offerings. Now that we're all out and above, the free parking programme has been scaled down.

Get $6.60 (12pm - 3pm, 3 hours only) free parking at Esplanade carpark when you spend $30 minimum in a single same day receipt. Redeem from the box office or visitor centre, limited redemptions only.

Normal Esplanade parking rates:

$2.20 per hour

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are four 3.00kW Bluecharge lots at Esplanade carpark.

11. Ikea Free Parking

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Ikea's flagship Alexandra gives you three hours free parking with any purchase. Ikea Tampines is free all day.

However, the newer heartland branches at Ikea Jem, Ikea Jurong Point, and Ikea TradeHub don't offer such perks. While you need to pay for regular parking at Jem and Jurong Point, TradeHub gives you 30 mins free parking on weekdays, and 7am - 7pm free parking on weekends.

Normal Ikea Alexandra parking rates:

Free for three hours (with any purchase)

9am - 11pm: $0.06/min

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are three EV lots free for charging.

Normal Ikea Tampines parking rates:

7am - 11pm: Free

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are eight EV lots and four AC charging stations at Ikea Tampines.

12. Marina Square Free Parking

PHOTO: Marina Square

Get $3 free parking coupon when you spend $30 (max three same day receipts) in Marina Square.

Go early, and make a beeline for the customer service counter after lunch, cause there are only 100 redemptions from Mondays to Thursdays, 150 redemptions from Fridays to Sundays.

If you're a Marina Square Parking Rewards member, you get to convert your points into parking credits.

Normal Marina Square parking rates:

Monday - Thursday, 7am - 5pm: $2.20 first two hours, $1.10 every 30 mins after

Monday - Thursday, 5pm - 2am: $2.20 per entry

Friday, Weekends, PH, 7am - 2am: $2.40 first two hours, $1.20 next two hours, $1.40 every 30 mins after

Daily, 2am - 7am: $1.10 every 30 mins

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are six EV charing points (Level one, lots 70 - 75) at Marina Square carpark.

13. IMM Free Parking (Jurong East)

PHOTO: The Straits Times

IMM gives everyone first hour free on weekdays, except public holidays.

Normal IMM parking rates:

Monday - Friday: Free one hour, $1.20 next hour, $0.40 every 15 mins after

Weekends & PH: $1.20 first hour, $0.40 every 15 mins after

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are four EV charging lots at IMM carpark.

14. HDB Free Parking on Sundays

You get free HDB parking across most HDB carparks on Sundays and all public holidays.

Normal HDB parking rates outside central area:

$0.60 every 30 mins

Sundays & PH, 7am - 10:30pm: Free

Normal HDB parking rates within central area:

Monday - Saturday, 7am - 5pm: $1.20 every 30 mins

Monday - Saturday, 5pm - 7am: $0.60 every 30 mins

Sundays & PH, 7am - 10:30pm: Free

For Electric Vehicles (EV) owners: There are many Bluecharge lots around HDB carparks

This article was first published in MoneySmart.