Free things to do in Singapore (February to March 2026)

Festive season but watching your wallet? February and March 2026 are packed with free events that let you soak up the celebrations without splurging.

During Ramadan, explore bustling bazaars, community iftars, and festive light-ups across the island-perfect for late-night food runs and meaningful gatherings.

Animal lovers can deepen their knowledge at the SOSD Shelter Webinar Series, a free online programme covering everything from dog behaviour to first aid.

And if you've been putting off your health check, 365 Cancer Prevention Society's #My1stPapTest and #My1stMammo offer free screenings to eligible women-because taking care of yourself should always be a priority.

From cultural celebrations to community initiatives, our February-March guide rounds up the best free things to see, do, and experience across Singapore.

Annual festivals

Korea Travel Fair 2026 (6 - 8 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUVPWhjDR2P/[/embed]

Experience K-culture like never before at Korea Travel Fair 2026 at Plaza Singapura. Over 3 days, you'll find exclusive travel deals, hands-on workshops, K-beauty demos, and live performances all under one roof. The fair features over 20 regional booths, where you can uncover trip inspiration, regional eats, and must-visit spots from Jeju, Busan, Gangwon and more. Don't miss star-studded appearances: Hallyu actor Ji Chang-wook takes the stage on 7 Mar for a travel talk, and Luna (f(x)) joins the cast of "Dream High" for musical performances all weekend. Foodies can catch celebrity chefs Jung Ji-sun and Jung Ho-young on 8 Mar in a live culinary showcase.

There are creative workshops (think shoe charm and paper flower making), K-pop dance classes, skincare consultations, daily lucky draws, and a Boarding Pass Challenge with prizes including round-trip tickets to Korea. Admission is free-perfect for fans, families, and would-be travellers alike.

Korea Travel Fair 2026

Date: 6 - 8 Mar 2026

Time: 1030 am - 9 pm daily

Location: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

Chinese New Year (CNY) events

Allgreen Malls CNY Festivities (16 Jan - 3 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTcl3pviW1k/[/embed]

Ring in the Year of the Horse with Allgreen Malls CNY Festivities, happening across Great World, Pasir Ris Mall, Tanglin Mall, and The Seletar Mall.

Each mall features its own line-up: think live cultural shows, lion dance workshops, festive craft sessions, and bustling CNY markets packed with treats and gifts.

At Great World, catch wushu performances, a Chinese orchestra, and hands-on workshops. Over at Pasir Ris Mall and Tanglin Mall, look out for Spring Festival games, pineapple tart baking, and fun photo ops for the whole family. The Seletar Mall ups the excitement with spin-and-win games, claw machine prizes, and a festive market filled with traditional crafts.

Shoppers can also join the Wheels of Joy lucky draw for a chance to win a new car or staycations, just by spending at any Allgreen Mall. There's something festive for everyone, so bring the family and make the most of the celebrations.

Allgreen Malls CNY Festivities

Date: 16 Jan - 3 Mar 2026

Time: Various timings

Location: Great World, Pasir Ris Mall, Tanglin Mall & The Seletar Mall

JOGUMAN Lunar New Year at Lendlease Malls (23 Jan - 3 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DT1spmCk9HK/[/embed]

Ring in the Lunar New Year with a playful twist at JOGUMAN Lunar New Year at Lendlease Malls. From 23 Jan to 3 Mar, 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, and Paya Lebar Quarter come alive with colourful JOGUMAN-themed decor, limited-edition red packets, and exclusive spend-and-redeem rewards. Kick off your shopping at the JOGUMAN Pop-Up at 313@somerset (until 25 Jan) to score plush collectibles and quirky keyrings.

Shoppers can unlock fun perks-play the Prosperity Bonsai Shake in-app game for a shot at up to $80,000 in Lendlease e-vouchers, redeem festive red packets with qualifying spend, or catch vibrant lion dance performances scheduled at each mall. Look out for mall-exclusive deals, bonus rewards for Citi Mastercard holders, and other special perks. It's a festive season packed with prizes, cute keepsakes, and auspicious fun for the whole family.

JOGUMAN Lunar New Year at Lendlease Malls

Date: 23 Jan - 3 Mar 2026

Time: Mall opening hours

Location: 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade & Paya Lebar Quarter

Ride into the Lunar New Year with Jewel (29 Jan - 3 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUILOTWjziL/[/embed]

Spend, spin, and win big this season at Ride into the Lunar New Year with Jewel. Shop or dine at Jewel Changi Airport and earn Gachapon tokens for a chance at sure-win prizes-including Jewel vouchers and Canopy Park tickets. Spend $98 in a single receipt for one token, or spend $238 across up to 3 same-day receipts to get a $10 Jewel Gift Voucher and a token. Pay with Mastercard and you'll receive an extra token with qualifying spend.

Every spin wins, with prizes like shopping and dining vouchers, breakfast deals, and attraction tickets. Redemptions are limited to one per person per day and must be made in person at the Level 1 Concierge counter from 11 am - 10 pm. Promotion is while stocks last.

Ride into the Lunar New Year with Jewel

Date: 29 Jan - 3 Mar 2026

Time: 11 am - 10 pm (redemption hours)

Location: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666

Fortune in Full Bloom at West Mall (Now - 3 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTZ-GPkDgRk/[/embed]

Celebrate the festive season at Fortune in Full Bloom at West Mall, running till 3 Mar at Bukit Batok Central. Shoppers can enjoy vibrant decor, exclusive shop-and-redeem rewards, and lively performances to ring in the Year of the Horse.

Spend $108 in 2 same-day receipts to redeem a set of West Mall red packets and 1,000 Rewards Points, or spend $208 in 3 same-day receipts to score an exclusive Rotating Prosperity Container (while stocks last). Rewards are available at the Level 3 Customer Service Counter.

Don't miss the Dragon & Lion Dance performances happening on 28 Feb - 1 Mar at 2 pm, bringing festive energy to the mall. It's your last chance to soak in the celebrations before they wrap up in early March.

Fortune in Full Bloom at West Mall

Date: Now - 3 Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 10 pm daily

Location: West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central, Singapore 658713

Ramadan events

Ramadan Tiba at City Sprouts (21 Feb - 30 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUcgXHZEXct/[/embed]

Welcome the holy month with Ramadan Tiba at City Sprouts, a month-long community celebration across Bedok, Punggol, and West Coast. From bazaars and iftars to volunteering and farmers' markets, there's something happening almost every week to bring people together.

At City Sprouts Bedok, the Ramadan Bazaar (21 Feb - 20 Mar, 3 pm - 10 pm) gathers over 10 vendors offering food, lifestyle finds, and festive treats-perfect for your buka puasa plans. On 28 Feb (5 pm - 9 pm), join the Community Iftar featuring MudaSG's Bazaar Bestari and classic Malay games by Tasek.

Over at City Sprouts Punggol, the Community Iftar (7 Mar, 6 pm - 8 pm) invites you to makan and connect in a farmer-led gathering. Meanwhile, the Gardeners' Market at West Coast (14 Mar, 3 pm - 7 pm) spotlights fresh produce and handmade goods.

Ramadan Tiba at City Sprouts

Date: 21 Feb - 30 Mar 2026

Time: Various timings (see individual events)

Location: City Sprouts @ Bedok, Punggol & West Coast

FairPrice Hari Raya Mini Bazaar (26 Feb - 25 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU9yzCIgtdS/[/embed]

Get festive shopping sorted at the FairPrice Hari Raya Mini Bazaar, running across 35 stores islandwide from 26 Feb to 25 Mar. Shop everything you need for the season-from Tradisi cookies and Pakman pastes to EasyBake kits and SonicGear gadgets-plus enjoy daily deals on treats, kitchenware, and more. Flagship locations include FairPrice Xtra JEM, NEX, and Bedok North Blk 212, but you'll find the festive spirit at every participating store.

And if you're shopping during Ramadan, FairPrice is making it even easier to break your fast. From 19 Feb to 20 Mar, 60 stores will offer complimentary snacks and drinks at iftar time-just help yourself before continuing your shopping.

FairPrice Hari Raya Mini Bazaar

Date: 26 Feb - 25 Mar 2026

Time: 11 am - 8 pm daily

Location: 35 FairPrice stores islandwide (including JEM, NEX & Bedok North Blk 212)

Ramadan at Pasir Ris Mall (19 Feb - 31 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU5gLyDgiiK/[/embed]

Celebrate the Ramadan season at Pasir Ris Mall, where festive shopping and meaningful gatherings come together from 19 Feb - 31 Mar. Whether you're picking up Raya outfits, enjoying halal dining deals, or meeting loved ones for iftar, the mall has lined up thoughtful perks to make each visit more rewarding.

Shoppers can enjoy Rewards Splendour by spending $120 in combined same-day receipts (from selected categories) to receive a $10 Great Rewards e-Voucher, while stocks last. From 1 - 31 Mar, Dine & Delight lets Great Rewards members redeem $10 F&B e-Vouchers with 200 points, valid after 6 pm at participating halal-certified eateries like Crave and Pepper Lunch.

Need a place to break fast? Head to the Iftar Together Corner (Level 2, till 20 Mar), with complimentary dates and water for members. There's also a weekday lunchtime parking perk when you spend $40 between 12 pm - 2 pm.

Ramadan at Pasir Ris Mall

Date: 19 Feb - 31 Mar 2026

Time: Mall operating hours

Location: Pasir Ris Mall, 7 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519612

Pop-ups and more

breo Pop-Up (28 Feb - 4 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUabIObk5Ar/[/embed]

Recharge and play at the breo Pop-Up at Jewel Changi Airport, where portable massager brand breo brings an interactive showcase themed "Relax and Recharge for a New Journey." Inspired by table tennis champion Sun Yingsha and the playful BeddyBaby mascot, this Level 2 pop-up features 4 game zones-snap photos at the Giant Polaroid Wall, strike a pose with Sun Yingsha's standee, pen your wish on a ping pong ball, and try the slingshot challenge. Collect stamps from each zone and complete your card to unlock a sure-win lucky draw.

Share your highlights on social media and you could snag exclusive breo goodies like tote bags, plush charms, and more. Whether you're a traveller or just in for some feel-good vibes, it's a fun way to unwind and win a treat.

breo Pop-Up

Date: 28 Feb - 4 Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 10 pm

Location: Level 2, South Gateway Garden, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666

Hennessy 'Gallop Towards Bright Perspectives' Pop-Up (Now - 5 Mar)

Travelling through Changi Airport Terminal 1? Stop by the Hennessy "Gallop Towards Bright Perspectives" Pop-Up, running till 5 Mar in celebration of the Year of the Horse. This immersive activation blends art, lifestyle, and tasting rituals, spotlighting limited-edition bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P, Hennessy X.O, and Hennessy Paradis designed specially for Lunar New Year.

Expect guided tastings led by Hennessy's Brand Ambassador, where you'll uncover the craftsmanship and layered aromas behind the cognac. There's also a unique Hennessy-meets-local-delights experience, pairing the spirit with local flavours, plus an interactive zone to snap photos and share your festive wishes. Whether you're departing or arriving, it's a stylish way to toast the season before take-off.

Hennessy "Gallop Towards Bright Perspectives" Pop-Up

Date: Now - 5 Mar 2026

Time: Airport operating hours

Location: Changi Airport Terminal 1, Departure Hall, Singapore 819642

Season of Love - Sanrio Characters at Far East Malls (Now - 8 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DT1e0uQkuIv/[/embed]

Add a dose of cuteness to your festive shopping at Season of Love - Sanrio Characters at Far East Malls. Running till 8 Mar, this Chinese New Year campaign brings Hello Kitty and friends to life with charming collectibles and exclusive spend-and-redeem rewards across participating Far East Malls.

Shoppers can redeem adorable festive exclusives like the Sanrio Characters Reversible Orange Bag and a set of Sanrio Characters Festive Couplets (4 pieces) to brighten up their home decor. Simply spend a minimum of $68 in a single same-day receipt to qualify for selected redemptions, while stocks last.

Whether you're ticking off your CNY shopping list or hunting for limited-edition keepsakes, this is your last chance to bring home a little extra joy-and a lot of Sanrio charm-before the celebration wraps up.

Season of Love - Sanrio Characters at Far East Malls

Date: Now - 8 Mar 2026

Time: Mall operating hours

Location: Participating Far East Malls across Singapore

SSO Lunchtime Concert (11 Mar)

Enjoy a midday music break with the SSO Lunchtime Concert at Victoria Concert Hall. Led by Venezuelan conductor Rodolfo Barráez - wrapping up his final season as Associate Conductor - this free performance features the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, violinist Low Peng Yang, and a lively programme inspired by both Singapore and the Americas. Expect a colourful blend of tradition and dance from across the globe, all in a bite-sized, hour-long show.

Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets available from 1145 am at the ground floor atrium (collect early, as seats fill up fast). Doors open at 12 pm for the 1230 pm concert, so plan ahead for a relaxed lunchtime musical escape.

SSO Lunchtime Concert

Date: 11 Mar 2026

Time: 1230 - 130 pm

Location: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place, Singapore 179556

Music In The Meadow (14 Mar)

Soak in live music under the evening sky at Music In The Meadow, a free open-air concert at Gardens by the Bay. Conductor Rodolfo Barráez leads the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in a vibrant showcase celebrating the sounds of Singapore and the Americas. Arrive early for pre-show fun-kids and grown-ups alike can try instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo (4 pm - 445 pm, 5 pm - 545 pm), while food and drinks are available onsite from 4 pm.

Admission is free and pet owners are welcome, but do follow Gardens by the Bay's guidelines for dogs in the Outdoor Gardens.

Note: the concert is weather-dependent, so check SSO's socials for updates if rain is forecast.

Music In The Meadow

Date: 14 Mar 2026

Time: 630 pm

Location: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Future Forest Festival: Seeds of Tomorrow (14 - 15 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVGOjIcjdN_/[/embed]

Step into a greener future at Future Forest Festival: Seeds of Tomorrow, happening 14 - 15 Mar at Vidacity. This free weekend festival brings together eco-conscious brands, innovators, and community changemakers for 2 evenings of sustainability, creativity, and connection.

Browse the Sustainable Market featuring brands like Hodokits, Lilac Oaks Cafe, Wendy's Kampong Garden, Mystrica Hill, and The Veggie Patch. Catch the Science Fair, learn something new at the Bike Repair Workshop, or watch a live Black Soldier Fly Feeding and Mushroom Demo. There's also a $2 Plastic Reimagined activity, plus free movie screenings and live performances throughout both days.

Whether you're passionate about green living or just curious to explore, this festival is all about celebrating practical ideas and community-driven action for a better tomorrow.

Future Forest Festival: Seeds of Tomorrow

Date: 14 - 15 Mar 2026

Time: 3 pm - 9 pm

Location: Vidacity, 3A Pasir Ris Drive 6, Singapore 519422

#My1stPapTest & #My1stMammo by 365 Cancer Prevention Society (Now - 31 Mar)

Take charge of your health with 365 Cancer Prevention Society's #My1stPapTest and #My1stMammo, offering free cervical and breast cancer screenings for eligible women until 31 Mar. Designed especially for first-timers, these initiatives aim to remove common barriers like cost, fear, and uncertainty - so more women can benefit from early detection.

#My1stPapTest is open to women aged 25 - 69 who are sexually active and hold a valid blue or orange CHAS card or Public Assistance card. Register at https://bit.ly/my1stpaptest2026

#My1stMammo is available to women aged 40 and above with a valid blue or orange CHAS card or Public Assistance card. (Screening interval criteria apply.) Register at https://bit.ly/my1stmammo2026

Both screenings run at participating medical centres islandwide. If you've been putting it off, this could be the nudge you need-early detection saves lives.

#My1stPapTest & #My1stMammo

Date: Now - 31 Mar 2026

Time: By appointment

Location: Participating screening partners islandwide

The Seletar Mall Goes 18/7 (28 Feb - 28 Jun)

Night owls, this one's for you. The Seletar Mall Goes 18/7 launches from 28 Feb, with extended operating hours of 10 am - 4 am daily till 28 Jun. To mark the occasion, the mall is rolling out after-dark events, games, and rewards that turn this suburban spot into a late-night playground.

Kicking things off is the Downmall Challenge 2026 (28 Feb - 1 Mar), an overnight cycling race that transforms the mall's corridors and escalators into a high-energy course. From 2 - 9 Mar, the fun continues with a Night Bazaar (till 3 am) and a Floor is Lava & Arcade Games zone (6 pm - 3 am). There are also late-night spend-and-redeem promos, including mystery locker prizes (from 20 Mar) and sure-win rewards for spending between 9 pm - 4 am.

With tenants like McDonald's, FairPrice Finest and Hai Di Lao open late, supper runs just got an upgrade.

The Seletar Mall Goes 18/7

Date: 28 Feb - 28 Jun 2026

Time: 10 am - 4 am daily (selected tenants)

Location: The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Ave, Singapore 797653

Ongoing exhibitions

T5 In the Making (Now - Mar 2026)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTHfLZjDUx-/[/embed]

Curious about the future of air travel in Singapore? Step into T5 In the Making, a free exhibition at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that brings you up close to the vision behind the upcoming Terminal 5. This immersive showcase takes you on a journey through five experiential zones, beginning with Singapore's bold decision to move its main airport to Changi, and culminating in an interactive, AI-powered mural that lets you imagine the terminal of tomorrow. Along the way, you'll discover fascinating scale models, interactive displays, and even pick up a personalised "boarding pass" stamped at each zone-perfect as a keepsake.

Expect plenty of hands-on moments as you explore smart tech and green innovations set to shape T5, from robotics to climate solutions. And if you're keen on airport trivia or the story behind Jewel, you'll find nuggets for every aviation buff. Walk-ins are accepted, but booking ahead is recommended to secure your spot. It's ideal for families, curious minds, and anyone who wants a sneak peek into Singapore's aviation future.

T5 In the Making

Date: 6 Jan 2026 - Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 8 pm (last entry 715 pm)

Location: Changi Airport Terminal 3, Level 1 Arrival Hall (near McDonald's), Singapore 819663

Tradition in Motion: Singapore's Lion Dance Heritage (Now - 30 Apr)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTUAiLeDysn/[/embed]

Step into the world of Tradition in Motion: Singapore's Lion Dance Heritage, an exhibition presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) that takes you on a journey through the rich and vibrant history of lion dance in Singapore. Discover how this centuries-old tradition has grown from its earliest recorded local performances into a celebrated part of Singapore's living cultural heritage. The exhibition brings together more than 50 artefacts, photographs, posters, and figurines, highlighting not just the diversity and creativity of lion dance troupes, but also their remarkable achievements and innovations over the years.

You'll see how lion dance has continually adapted, moving with the times while retaining its distinctive spirit and artistry. With texts available in both English and Chinese, the exhibition welcomes everyone-regardless of age or background-to connect with this beloved tradition. Whether you're a heritage enthusiast or just curious, this is a colourful, free event that's not to be missed.

Tradition in Motion: Singapore's Lion Dance Heritage

Date: 11 Dec 2025 - 30 Apr 2026

Time: 9 am - 10 pm

Location: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Concourse, Level 1, 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Fear No Power: Women Imagining Otherwise (Now - 15 Nov)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTNAWX9k9tr/[/embed]

Step into a powerful journey at the National Gallery Singapore with Fear No Power: Women Imagining Otherwise, a free exhibition spotlighting five women artists who broke barriers and transformed Southeast Asian art. Featuring over 45 artworks and more than 110 rarely seen archival materials, the exhibition traces how Amanda Heng, Dolorosa Sinaga, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Nirmala Dutt, and Phaptawan Suwannakudt used art as a form of resistance, care, and community building. Their works-spanning painting, performance, sculpture, and photography-challenge stereotypes and bring attention to issues from gender roles to political activism.

The exhibition unfolds across 3 engaging zones, inviting visitors to reflect on lived experiences, acts of hope and refusal, and the power of collaboration. Expect to see everything from monumental bronze sculptures to intimate self-portraits and collective feminist projects. Whether you're an art lover or just curious about stories rarely told, this show offers a rare, human perspective on how art shapes - and is shaped by - the world around us.

Fear No Power: Women Imagining Otherwise

Date: 9 Jan 2026 - 15 Nov 2026

Time: 10 am - 7 pm

Location: Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957

Recurring weekly and monthly events

Night at Orchard (27 - 29 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTfKlzSgZqr/[/embed]

As dusk falls, Orchard Road transforms into a vibrant night market brimming with creativity and charm. Night at Orchard, Singapore's only evening market in the heart of the city's shopping belt, is back in 2026 with only 4 editions:

27 - 29 Mar 2026

29 - 31 May 2026

28 - 30 Aug 2026

27 - 29 Nov 2026

Taking place on the last weekend of the month from Friday to Sunday, 3pm to 10pm, this lively showcase features artisanal crafts, lifestyle products, and experiential brands from both local creators and international makers.

Wander along the pedestrian walkway between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City, browse unique handcrafted goods, and enjoy the buzz of Orchard Road under the city lights. Whether you're picking up a thoughtful gift or just soaking in the weekend atmosphere, Night at Orchard is where creativity and culture come alive after dark.

Night at Orchard

Dates: 27 - 29 Mar 2026

Time: 3pm - 10pm

Location: Orchard Road Pedestrian Walkway, in front of Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City

Admission: Free

Remix by Fleawhere (Every Sat & Sun)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTNJGCdkit5/[/embed]

Get ready for a fresh spin on thrifting at Remix by Fleawhere-Singapore's iconic flea market is back and bigger than ever at its new indoor home above Dhoby Ghaut MRT. This revamped, air-conditioned market goes beyond just secondhand fashion, championing all things preloved, upcycled, and sustainably made. Whether you're on the hunt for vintage clothes, unique homeware, lifestyle finds, or one-of-a-kind eco-creations, you'll find plenty to browse and discover.

Remix by Fleawhere is more than just shopping; it's a community experience where sustainable brands and savvy shoppers meet. If you've been meaning to declutter or want to support mindful consumption, it's the perfect place to sell, swap, or shop-rain or shine, all year round. The convenient city-centre location means you can pop in easily, and with new treasures arriving every weekend, there's always a reason to come back.

Remix by Fleawhere

Date: Every Saturday & Sunday (ongoing)

Time: 1 pm - 7 pm

Location: Staytion Lifestyle Centre @ Dhoby Ghaut MRT, Dhoby Xchange (near NSL Exit A/B), Singapore 238826

Resurrack (every weekend)

Step into Singapore's ultimate vintage shopping experience at Resurrack, a weekend-only marketplace at Bugis Street. Running every weekend, the market transforms 261 Victoria Street into a vibrant back-alley bazaar featuring vintage dealers, small businesses, and local talents.

Expect a multi-zone setup where you can uncover unique vintage treasures, shop from indie brands, and snap pictures at quirky photobooths. Whether you're on the hunt for fashion finds, nostalgic collectibles, or just looking for a lively evening hangout, Resurrack brings together the charm of retro with the energy of one of Singapore's most iconic streets.

Resurrack

Date: Every Saturday & Sunday

Time: 3 pm - 9 pm

Location: 261 Victoria Street, Bugis Street, Singapore

The Gardeners' Market (Every second Saturday)

If you're craving something slower-paced and grounded in the community, The Gardeners' Market is a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning. Held every second Saturday of the month at City Sprouts @ West Coast, this market is a grassroots initiative powered by local farmers and growers.

Expect fresh produce straight from the soil, handmade goods with heart, and plenty of kampung spirit. It's a welcoming space whether you're keen to shop sustainably, pick up a few gardening tips, or just enjoy the community vibe with a kopi in hand.

The event is free to attend, and open to all-perfect for a breezy weekend outing that's a little closer to nature and a lot more personal.

The Gardeners' Market

Date: Every second Saturday of the month

Time: 9 am - 2 pm

Location: City Sprouts @ West Coast

Admission: Free

Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTzw-QHiMC8/[/embed]

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these upcoming markets you can look forward to:

For pet lovers

SPCA Adoption Drive (expected on 14 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUaAT0aD-0q/[/embed]

SPCA is close to my heart because it's where I adopted my own kitty. Usually, as was my own experience too, SPCA's shelter animals are only available for viewing by appointment. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

In Feb, SPC held an adoption drive on Valentine's Day itself (14 Feb 2026). The monthly adoption drive for March hasn't been announced yet, but as it's usually the second Saturday of the month, we're expecting it to be on 14 Mar 2026, Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm. Head on down to SPCA then to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Saturday, 14 Mar 2026 (expected)

Time: 11 am - 3 pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

SOSD Shelter Webinar Series (5 Mar - 18 Jun)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUqBu69CWKj/[/embed]

If you work with rescue dogs-or want to build your confidence handling them-check out the SOSD Shelter Webinar Series, running from 5 Mar - 18 Jun. This free Zoom series is designed for volunteers, fosterers, and anyone involved in dog rescue who wants to deepen their practical skills and welfare knowledge.

Across 8 1-hour evening sessions (830 pm), professionals in behaviour, training, and veterinary care will share practical insights on stress reduction, safe handling, behaviour modification, medical decision-making, and more. Participation is free, though donations are welcome. Register via https://linktr.ee/sosd_singapore.

SOSD Shelter Webinar Series

Date: 5 Mar - 18 Jun 2026

Time: 830 pm (each session runs 1 hour unless otherwise stated)

Location: Online via Zoom

The Purrtown (14 - 15 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUcAC5OCgog/[/embed]

Calling all cat lovers-The Purrtown is back at Great World, bigger and better for 2026. Happening 14 - 15 Mar, this feline-focused weekend brings together curated vendors, fun contests, and interactive experiences in collaboration with Clubpets. Whether you're shopping for your furkid, snapping cute photos, or just soaking up the cat-loving community vibes, there's plenty to explore.

Look out for complimentary cat goodie bags (limited to 1 per household, while stocks last), sure-win mystery dips, lucky draw prizes, and an Instagrammable photo booth to capture the moment. Expect cat-themed booths, engaging stage activities, and a lively atrium packed with fellow feline fans. RSVP online to secure your spot and stay updated on the full programme line-up.

The Purrtown

Date: 14 - 15 Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 8 pm

Location: Great World, Atrium, Level 1, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

Pets & Food Weekend (14 - 15 Mar)

Calling all pet lovers and families-Pets & Food Weekend is your go-to event for good vibes, great snacks, and a welcoming space for every member of the family, furry friends included. Head to Crane Joo Chiat to browse local treats, discover unique pet finds, and join activities for both pets and humans. It's a community celebration that's perfect for making new connections and treating your pets to a special day out.

Pets & Food Weekend

Date: 14 - 15 Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 6 pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat, 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427645

Dog Fiesta Carnival (28 - 29 Mar)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUsvUKMCi7v/[/embed]

Get ready for a sporty weekend at Dog Fiesta Carnival, returning to Tanglin Mall with a high-energy sports edition for you and your pup. From 28 - 29 Mar, the mall transforms into a dog-friendly playground packed with games, performances, and tail-wagging competitions.

Highlights include the Pawlympics Parade (11 am) where dogs can strut their stuff in sporty outfits, plus crowd-favourite Pawlympics Challenges like Dog Frisbee (28 Mar, 3 pm), Dog Hurdle Race (29 Mar, 2 pm), Dog Mini Football (29 Mar, 230 pm) and Dog Tug of War (29 Mar, 3 pm). Catch Waggie's Dog Obedience Competition (28 & 29 Mar, 330 pm), enjoy The Pawfect Magic Show (130 pm), and wind down with live music at 7 pm on 28 Mar.

There's also a pet marketplace (11 am - 830 pm), plus complimentary goodie bags for members while stocks last. RSVP online to secure your spot.

Dog Fiesta Carnival

Date: 28 - 29 Mar 2026

Time: 11 am - 830 pm

Location: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247933

Home & Decor Fair: Spring Edition (28 - 29 Mar)

Refresh your space at the pet-friendly Home & Decor Fair: Spring Edition by Crane, happening 28 - 29 Mar at Crane Joo Chiat. If you're all about cosy, hygge-inspired interiors, this is your chance to browse thoughtfully curated pieces from local creatives and makers.

Expect a charming mix of home decor, candles, dining ware, and lifestyle finds-perfect for brightening up your home, whether you're hosting, redecorating, or simply in the mood for something new. It's a relaxed, community-driven market where you can discover unique pieces while supporting small businesses.

Pet-friendly and welcoming to all, this intimate fair makes for an easy weekend browse in the heart of Joo Chiat.

Home & Decor Fair: Spring Edition

Date: 28 - 29 Mar 2026

Time: 10 am - 6 pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat, 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427645

This article was first published in MoneySmart.