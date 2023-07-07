Free things you can get on your birthday month in Singapore

There is no better way to celebrate your birthday than by indulging in some free treats and experiences. Whether you're a caregiver or healthcare worker who's looking to treat yourself or simply someone who wants to enjoy the perks of their special day, check out our guide to all things free you can get during your birthday month in Singapore!

As caregivers, we can sometimes forget to practice self-care especially when our caregiving duties get demanding or when our loved ones are going through tough times themselves. However, it's still important to look after yourself and prioritise your own needs, and what better way to do so than on your birthday?

They're not only significant milestones but also opportunities to celebrate together with our loved ones. In true Singaporean fashion, we've gathered together some of the best local birthday month promotions in Singapore in this guide so you can celebrate with the birthday month freebies you deserve!

Free food and snacks

Whether you need a thirst quencher or an easy munch, there's probably a free birthday drink or snack out there for you.

Here are some of the best:

1. Boost's Birthday Boost

Quench your thirst with a complimentary Boost drink by signing up for their loyalty programme and redeeming it during your birthday month.

All you have to do is sign up for their VIBE card and present it together with either your NRIC or passport to any Boost store to redeem your free drink.

Do note that this Birthday Boost is available only on the day of your birthday and two days before or after your birthday. The caveat, however, is that you will have to first buy a drink before being eligible to claim your Birthday Boost.

2. Mr Coconut's free birthday item

Enjoy a refreshing birthday coconut beverage or dessert on the house by joining Mr Coconut's membership programme and presenting your identification card during your birthday month.

You can select any item from their menu and there's no other condition beyond signing up!

3. KOI's free bubble teas

Satisfy your bubble tea cravings with a free drink from KOI by signing up for their newly revamped loyalty programme, Koithelicious Club!

To do so, you have to first download their new KOI The SG application on the App Store or Google Play.

Once you've gotten your e-card on the app, you're on your way to enjoying free bubble tea!

Under Koi's new membership tier programme, here are the number of free birthday drinks that you are entitled to:

Basic and Silver: One free medium-sized drink

Gold: Two free medium-sized drinks

Diamond: Three free medium-sized drinks

4. Free Starbucks drink or food

Celebrate yourself with a sweet treat from Starbucks by becoming a Starbucks Rewards member!

All Starbucks Rewards members are entitled to a Birthday Reward which could be a complementary handcrafted beverage, food item, or ready-to-drink bottled beverage.

Do note that to qualify for your Birthday Reward, you must join Starbucks Rewards at least one week prior to your birthday, provide your birthday in your account information, and make at least one Star-earning transaction prior to your birthday each year.

Find the full terms and conditions here.

Restaurant deals

1. Tanuki Raw's free birthday salmon sashimi galore

If you're getting on in age, then Tanuki Raw's free birthday salmon promotion might be the perfect birthday treat for you!

For every year of your life, you'll be given a complimentary slice of salmon sashimi up to a maximum of 40 slices. The promotion is available at only Tanuki Raw's Jewel Changi Airport or Cross Street branches.

To redeem your salmon sashimi slices, you must make a reservation anytime during your birthday month and enter "BIRTHDAY SASHIMI PROMO" and your age under the Reservation Notes.

Book your table and find the full terms and conditions here.

2. Hakata Ikkousha Ramen's free birthday gyoza bonanza:

Just like Tanuki Raw, Hakata Ikkousha Ramen will also offer you a free gyoza for every year of your life during your birthday month!

The catch is that you have to order at least four bowls of ramen but it shouldn't be too hard to find three other friends to celebrate with. The promotion is also only valid one day before and after your birthday and of course, on your birthday itself.

Find out more here and head down to their CHIJMES or Tanjong Pagar outlets for your gyozas!

3. Lawry's The Prime Rib

Steakhouse fans will find this an absolute delight!

If you dine at Lawry's during your birthday, you can get 50 per cent off your second main course or your third main course for free if you're in a large group.

Lawry's also offers other complimentary birthday perks like a birthday dessert, Instant Photo Print, and Chandon Brut or Sparkling Rose at only $89+!

Find the full terms and conditions and get yourself a table here.

Experiences

Great experiences are hard to come by and there's no reason why you shouldn't have some for your birthday. Here are some of the best free birthday experiences on offer for your birthday!

1. Wild Wild Wet's bring a friend for free

It's your birthday and you don't have to get wet alone!

Simply sign up for Wild Wild Wet's Premium membership and you'll be entitled to bring a friend along for free on your birthday.

Find out more and sign up here.

2. Mandai Wildlife Reserve's birthday treats & deals

Mandai Wildlife Reserve's birthday deals across all its attractions are a great way to celebrate any animal lover's birthday!

Sign up for a Friends of Wildlife membership during your birthday month to enjoy a 15per cent discount.

Your membership will also provide a myriad of perks during your birthday month including:

Free souvenir birthday badge

Free plushie

One-for-one souvenir photo

Free tram rides

Free AmazonRiver Quest rides

30 per cent off Wildlife Tours

Find out more and sign up here!

3. Balik Kampung Spa's $118 Birthday Special

First-time customers to Balik Kampung Spa can now enjoy a Birthday Special $50 dollar discount!

You can choose between a two-hour Aromatherapy Massage and Scrub Spa session, or a 90-minute Rejuvenation Facial.

Find more information and make a booking here!

4. WE Cinema's one-for-one birthday deal

Sign up for WE Cinema's loyalty programme, WE Club and you'll be able to feast your eyes on the newest movies during your birthday month.

WE Club members are entitled to a one-for-one movie ticket deal for standard 2D and Free List movies during their birthday month!

Sign up and find out more here!

Clothes and makeup

1. SuperDry's 20 per cent birthday month discount

SuperDry will clothe you in style for your birthday with its 20 per cent discount on all regular-priced items during your birthday month.

To be eligible, you must sign up as a KrisFlyer member. Find out more here.

2. UNIQLO's $5 birthday voucher

UNIQLO now offers you a $5 dollar birthday voucher!

All you have to do is sign up as a UNIQLO member on the UNIQLO mobile application at least a month before your birthday month.

Find out more here.

3. Bobbi Brown's Birthday Treat

Makeup fans can now sign up for the Bobbi Brown Club and be offered a Birthday Treat and earn 2x points during their birthday month!

Find out more here.

4. Lancome's birthday bonus:

Spending on beauty can be more rewarding than you think!

Lancome's loyalty programme members all enjoy Double Bonus Points and a Birthday Gift during their birthday month.

Platinum and VIP Members will even get their gift upgraded to a deluxe or premium birthday gift set respectively.

Find out more and sign up here.

Retail and shopping

1. Don Don Donki's $5 birthday voucher

Everyone's favourite store mascot Donpen, won't be left out of the birthday promotions!

During your birthday month, Don Don Donki will offer you a $5 birthday voucher.

Just sign up for the Don Don Donki membership on their app and spend a minimum of $20.

Find out more here.

2. MUJI's birthday privileges

The minimalist Japanese lifestyle retailer offers members 10 per cent off retail products and 15 per cent off Cafe&Meal MUJI with a minimum of $10 spent.

All you have to do is input your birthday details during your MUJI Passport application.

For full terms and conditions and sign up, refer here.

This article was first published in Homage.