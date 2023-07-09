Fried chicken in Singapore: Best restaurants and eateries for a crispy bucket fix

That satisfying crunch from tearing into a hot piece of fried chicken is the stuff of dreams. It’s like downing a good beer, or securing the last pint of ice cream at your favourite parlour.

From vibrant Korean joints for sauce-slathered wings to traditional American styles, here are the best spots in Singapore for getting your fried chicken fix.

Kko Kko Nara

Serving authentic recipes and flavours from Korea, Kko Kko Na Ra is the pioneer of Korean fried chicken in Singapore. They were the ones who introduced Singapore to the crispy soy garlic chicken, and their Maneul Ganjang Chicken ($26++) has become a crowd favourite ever since.

The secret to this delectable dish lies in the hand-crushed garlic. Turn up the heat with its spicy version – Spicy Maneul Ganjang Chicken ($29++) or try their sweet and spicy Yangnyum Chicken ($29++) for a mix of flavours. In addition to chicken, they also serve beloved Korean dishes like kimchi jjigae and seafood pancakes.

Kko Kko Nara is located at two locations, 68 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088489, p+65 6225 9282. Open daily 12pm -1am. And Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #02 – 243, Singapore 819666, p+65 6242 8720. Open 11am -9.30pm.

Chix Hot Chicken

Opened by our first Singapore Idol, Taufik Batisah, Chix Hot Chicken is hot in more ways than one. This Nashville-style chicken uses the world’s spiciest chillies, Ghost Peppers, to marinate their chicken.

But fear not, there are five spice levels to choose from – mild, medium, hot, insane or atomic (indulge in the last two at your own risk!). Tuck into the golden brown chicken in Hot Wings (from $11.90) or enjoy juicy chicken thighs between buns in their selection of burgers like the Breakfast Slider ($10.90), together with cheddar, scrambled eggs, and a pink sauce.

Chix Hot Chicken is located at 1 Jalan Pisang, Singapore 199069, p.+65 8893 7031. Open Sun- Thu 12pm-9pm, Fri- Sat 12pm -10.30pm.

Oven & Fried Chicken

Move over KFC, here comes OFC – a Korean chicken bistro that’s a collaboration between two distinct chicken franchises, Okkudak and Ssaldak. Their specialty lies in their bird’s unique preparation methods.

For a guilt-free snack, opt for Okkudak’s oven-baked Crunch Chicken (from $20 for half, $37 for whole) that is as toothsome as its juicy counterpart. Ssaldak, on the other hand, adds their own twist by switching out the wheat flour for a rice flour coated Fried Chicken (from $20 for half, $37 for whole). The result? Extra crispy fried goodness encasing the delicate meat inside.

Oven & Fried Chicken has various outlets throughout Singapore.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Serving traditional American flavours with farm-fresh ingredients, dig into mouth-watering chicken made at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. Made from a 100-year-old family fried chicken recipe, their iconic chicken is freshly fried with just the right amount of crisp and juiciness.

The fiery Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken ($38++) is a half chicken served with hot honey sauce, while the Chicken and Waffles ($46++) come with cheddar cheese waffles with spiced watermelon for extra zest. For larger parties, The Whole Bird ($76++) gives you the best of everything with an additional serving of bourbon maple syrup to sweeten things up.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is located at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, # B1 – 07, Singapore 018972, p.+65 6688 9959. Open Mon- Fri 12pm -11pm, Sat- Sun 10am -12am.

Chic-a-Boo Chicken Specialty

From the same guys that brought us Astons, CHIC-A-BOO Chicken Specialty serves up lip-smacking fried chicken alongside burgers and other delicious bites in their cosy Southern country-themed restaurant.

Hand-breaded and freshly fried upon order, expect piping hot chicken in their Set Meals, which start at an affordable $9.90++ for two pieces of chicken, two sides and a drink. Larger groups can share the Combo Deals (starting from $31.90), which come with additional nuggets, popcorn chicken, fried fish, and more.

Chic-a-Boo has various outlets throughout Singapore.

Waker Chicken

Known for its authentic fried chicken recipe, Waker Chicken has won over the heartlands with its expansion of eight outlets around Singapore. Opened by native Koreans, Waker Chicken offers a selection of sides, cutlets, and rice sets in addition to their staple fried chicken menu.

You won’t go wrong with their highly-addictive Honey Butter (from $15 for seven pieces), with the chicken wrapped in a delightful mix of sweet buttermilk powder. Alternatively, the tantalising Sweet and Spicy (from S$14 for 7 pieces) is a good balance of flavours that’ll leave you licking the sauce off your fingers.

Waker Chicken has eight outlets throughout Singapore.

Birdfolks Fried Chicken

Indulge in American-style fried chicken infused with a delightful Asian twist at Birdfolks. The eatery infuses their Western recipe with local spices such as clove and five spices and let it brine for over 12 hours. The result is their mouth-watering signature fried chicken.

Indulge in their Fried Tender Thighs ($14++), which sees boneless thigh fillets double-battered and deep fried to a caramelised perfection. Have it as it is, or savour it with fluffy pancakes in the Chicken & Pancakes ($14++). And if you need some perk-me-up, they also serve the beloved Nanyang kopi with their chicken.

Birdfolks Fried Chicken is located at 1 West Coast Drive, #01-75, NEWest, Singapore 128020, p.+65 6924 0876. Open Tue- Thu 11am- 9pm, Fri- Sun 11am- 9.30pm. Closed Mon.

Wicked Wings

With eleven flavours, Wicked Wings features crispy mid-wings coated in Asian-inspired sauces that are bound to delight. Local flavours are featured in options like Show Stoppin’ ($12.50 for six pieces), the tangy chilli crab wings.

While Sweet Sensations ($11.50 for six pieces) sees a generous drizzle of the ayam kecap manis. Don’t forget to add appetising sides like Cheddar Cheese Sticks ($7.50) for that irresistible cheese pull.

Wicked Wings is available for delivery on Foodpanda.

This article was first published in City Nomads.