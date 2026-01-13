Closure on hold: Fruce to continue running last outlet at Wisma Atria

Just a few days ago, homegrown drinks brand Fruce announced that they would be closing after nine years.

The last day for their remaining outlet at Wisma Atria was supposed to be Wednesday (Jan 14), but it appears that fans will have a bit more time with them.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, the business shared that the closure is "officially on hold".

"We will continue to serve our Wisma Atria community until further notice!" it wrote.

Fruce also shared that it has received plenty of love from customers.

"Seriously, you guys shocked us. Because of your incredible support, we completely sold out yesterday! We're so sorry to anyone who missed out, but we are back and getting ready to serve you today," it said.

The team also expressed its appreciation to customers.

"Thank you for showing up for us and for keeping our dream alive. Come grab a drink soon and stay tuned for more updates!"

Fruce opened its Wisma Atria outlet in November 2016. It also had outlets at Hillion Mall, Nex, Our Tampines Hub, Lau Pa Sat, and Guoco Tower, which have since closed.

Earlier this month, the company shared that the past few years have been challenging for the business due to "unsuccessful expansions, rising costs and quality issues".

