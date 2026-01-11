Local beverage brand Fruce to close last outlet at Wisma Atria on Jan 14

Homegrown drinks brand Fruce has announced its closure, joining a list of food and beverage establishments that have shuttered their doors recently.

In an Instagram Story on Saturday (Jan 10), the company said: "After nine years, our final Fruce outlet at Wisma Atria is saying goodbye," adding that the last day of operations will be Jan 14.

"The past few years have been a challenge, but we choose to focus on the gratitude. This shop will always hold a special place in our hearts. It was our first leap into entrepreneurship and a true testament to what passion and community can build...

"We invite you to come by for one last drink before Jan 14 and share your memories with us - we'd love to hear them."

No reason for the closure was cited.

The brand is known for serving dessert beverages featuring fruits like avocado, durian and mango.

Fruce's Wisma Atria outlet opened in November 2016 and was the first of many outlets across the island, including at heartland malls like Hillion Mall, Nex and Our Tampines Hub as well as in the city area at Guoco Tower and Lau Pa Sat.

However, these outlets have since shut down.

In January 2025, Fruce made an Instagram post about some challenges it faced, including "unsuccessful expansions, rising costs and quality issues".

AsiaOne has reached out to Fruce for comment.

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-45 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

