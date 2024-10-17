Frying Fish Club to celebrate new outlet by giving away 100 free fish and chips

Fish and chips isn't particularly cheap in Singapore, so when there's a giveaway for this popular British delight, you might want to pause a second.

Frying Fish Club is launching its brand-new outlet, located at Sembawang Hills, this Saturday (Oct 19) by giving away 100 fish and chips to 100 customers.

On Monday, the restaurant announced this exciting deal on its socials.

"Be one of the first 100 on the day to savour our Japanese-inspired Signature Fish and Chips for free!" the caption read.

You can't get too greedy, though.

The terms and conditions clearly state each customer is limited to one free Signature Fish & Chips, and the promotion is limited to the first 100 customers for the day.

In case you're wondering, a Signature Fish & Chips costs $18.50 and consists of tilapia served with crunchy fries, edamame and yuzu miso sauce.

The giveaway begins from 1pm and with no reservations allowed, it might be in your best interest to arrive early.

But even if you end up missing this deal, there's still reason to head down to Frying Fish Club on Saturday as there's also a one-for-one promotion on the Signature Fish & Chips for the whole day.

Fans of the Frying Fish Club will be pleased to hear that the brand-new outpost will be three times the size of its original Owen Road outlet.

The new restaurant is also pet-friendly, so you can have your fur kids tag along for a family meal too.

Japanese-inspired grub

Think of Frying Fish Club as a chippy with Japanese sprinkling.

Local foodies might be familiar with the restaurant and its Japanese-inspired rendition of a classic British fare.

Apart from the Signature Fish & Chips, Frying Fish Club also serves up Unagi Fish & Chips ($29.50), which is only available after 5pm.

Its menu also includes mains such as White Corn Tacos ($15) and diners have a choice of protein — from Grilled Fish, Kosho Chicken or Natsu & Oyster Mushroom.

Labelling itself as Singapore's first NFT and Web3 restaurant, Frying Fish Club has a mission of wanting to bring people together, foodies and tech enthusiasts alike.

Deal ends: Oct 19

