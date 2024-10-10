Indonesian buffet at halal-certified The Orchard Cafe, 50% off for 2nd diner

If you're a fan of the bold and indulgent flavours of Indonesian cuisine, you’re in for a treat.

From now until Nov 15, The Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel Singapore will be rolling out the Wonderful Indonesia Buffet, with dishes served from their halal-certified kitchen.

To mark the special occasion, second diners can enjoy 50 per cent off throughout the promotion period.

This exclusive buffet is launched in conjunction with the Embassy of Indonesia in Singapore and Millennium Hotel Sirih Jakarta.

The buffet will feature a wide range of delectable and authentic cuisine from all over Indonesia, showcasing their culinary diversity, culture, and heritage.

You can expect signatures like Taliwang (a spicy grilled chicken dish originating from Lombok), Semur Daging (an umami slow-cooked beef stew with Dutch influences), smoky Sotong Bakar, and other Indonesian favourites.

To make the experience truly authentic, the dishes will also be prepared by award-winning guest chefs from Millennium Hotel Sirih Jakarta together with the local chefs.

Diners will also enjoy cultural performances like traditional dances and musical showcases every Saturday from 12.30pm to 1pm, and from 6.30pm to 7pm.

Prices are set at $83 for lunch slots (12pm to 2pm) on weekdays, and $93 on weekends and public holidays.

For dinner slots (6pm to 9.30pm), prices begin at $97 on weekdays and $107 on weekends and public holidays.

Address: 442 Orchard Road, Hotel, Lobby Level Orchard, Singapore 238879

Deal ends: Nov 15

carol.ong@asiaone.com

