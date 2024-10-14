Fuiyoh! Uncle Roger to open more fried rice restaurants following success of Pavilion KL outlet

Barely a month after the successful opening of his first restaurant, Nigel Ng, more commonly known by his moniker Uncle Roger, is back with two more restaurants in the works.

Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger is slated to open a second and third outlet in Kuala Lumpur, specifically in MyTown Shopping Mall and IPC Shopping Centre.

On Oct 4, the restaurant's official Instagram page teased the locations of its upcoming outlets with a slightly ambiguous caption.

It read: "Guess which locations we'll be opening at next? Hint: Most powerful fry rice in your town!"

The emphasis on "power" and "your" gave it away, especially if you're up to date with the popular shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur.

The renovation hoarding, in the shade of bright orange that many associate with Uncle Roger, also had clues as to when fans can expect to have a meal there.

The MyTown Shopping Mall outlet is set to open in December 2024.

And in case you weren't sure of the hoarding's validity, it challenged you to check in with the man himself.

"Yes, the real Uncle Roger. Don't believe? DM him yourself. Haiyaa.." it read, ending with the 33-year-old's famous catchphrase.

Meanwhile, the IPC Shopping Centre outlet is slated to open in November 2024.

On Oct 4, IPC Shopping Centre shared the exciting news on Facebook about Uncle Roger's restaurant's grand opening next month.

"Fuiyoh... Look who is coming to IPC soon!" the caption read.

Both outlets are also hoping to expand their team, with roles like Kitchen Manager, Floor Crew and Kitchen Helper.

On the official Facebook page, netizens asked Uncle Roger to open outlets in Penang, Johor and even Singapore.

Fried rice paradise

If the menu at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is anything to go by, customers can expect to be treated to a variety of fried rice options too.

The most basic fried rice, Uncle Roger's Egg Fry Rice, starts at RM16 (S$4.80).

Other fried rice options include Kimchi Fried Rice (RM18) and Tomato Fried Rice (RM18).

If you feel like treating yourself, keep an eye out for the Kimchi Fried Rice with Pan Seared Salmon with Mentaiko.

At RM36, this is one of the pricier main course items on the menu.

ALSO READ: Sea of orange: Uncle Roger sets Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as him

amierul@asiaone.com