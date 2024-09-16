Sea of orange: Uncle Roger sets Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as him

Nigel Ng, better known by his online moniker Uncle Roger, finally has his own fried rice restaurant.

The Malaysian-born comedian's business officially opened last Wednesday (Sept 11).

And he did so with a bang by setting a world record.

A Reel uploaded to the restaurant's Instagram on Sept 14 showed what went down on the momentous day.

The start of the clip showed crowds of eager participants lining up to get registered.

After which, they gathered outside Kuala Lumpur's Pavilion mall to wait for the man of the hour, Uncle Roger.

He was stylishly chauffeured to the venue in an orange car. Very on-brand of him.

When it was announced that Uncle Roger and his fans had set a Guinness World Record, Uncle Roger couldn't contain himself and gleefully hugged the presenter who gave him the framed certificate.

Clutching the certificate, Uncle Roger and his fans then cheered.

After the event, all participants also received a goodie bag with their very own certificate to thank them for their contribution.

"Fuiyoh! Niece and Nephew! We set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Uncle Roger!" shared Uncle Roger in the post.

In total, more than 450 people had come to the event to set the new record, according to the Instagram post's caption.

Unfortunately, only 388 there made the cut as some participants didn't "follow instructions" and were not included in the final count.

"Haiyaa! If not [our world record would be] over 450!" said Uncle Roger.

