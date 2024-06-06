Woman, 52, sets record with 1,000km run from Thailand to Singapore in 12 days

SINGAPORE - For 12 days, Natalie Dau pounded the streets across Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, chalking up 1,000km - the equivalent of two full marathons (42.195km) a day.

Her running shoes melted in the 35 deg C heat and a hip injury threatened to derail her quest, but she pushed on with her solo run.

And there was a wide grin on her face as the 52-year-old ultramarathoner crossed the finish line at The Westin Singapore on June 5 to the cheers of over 100 supporters.

Her feat through three countries on foot earned her the Singapore record for the "Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon". The Guinness World Record for the "Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot" is pending certification.

She also raised over $50,000 for global charity GRLS, which works to elevate women and girls through sport and exercise, as well as help them develop leadership skills.

The Singapore permanent resident, who previously said she wanted to "do some good through my running", told The Straits Times: "I was a bit worried after day one when I hurt my hip. But there were too many people invested and too many people that I didn't want to let down, so that (quitting) wasn't an option."

The injury, weather and lack of sleep - she got only a few hours' rest each night - was tough as "combining all of those and just repeatedly running on roads with trucks because there's no side path was challenging".

"Just day in, day out was mentally challenging as well," said Dau, who began her journey in Hat Yai, Thailand, on May 25.

The mother of one said the support from friends and family, as well as other runners who joined her for parts of her journey kept her going.

She added: "It was amazing. Just seeing that friendly face and a burst of energy was great.

"I think it just shows the community and friends coming together, and it definitely made a difference to help me."

One of the runners who joined her on the Johor to Singapore stretch was 44-year-old local Eugene Lim. He said: "We specifically went on days 10 and 11, because we felt that she would have a lot of support here in Singapore.

"But on (those days) she would probably be at her lowest, she would need as much support as she can get."

While Dau completed four ultramarathons and four marathons in 2023, the 12-day run was particularly challenging on her health and safety. She came down with a urinary tract infection and also had to ensure that she was "changing clothes and shoes regularly, so I'm not getting blisters and chafing".

Thankfully for her, she was accompanied by a five-man support crew, including on-site coach Arthur Tong.

Such was Tong's dedication that he suffered carpal tunnel syndrome in his hand after spending most of the journey cycling alongside Dau.

He guided her through routes that were not accessible to their support van, helping with navigation and pacing strategy.

"I was her companion, so we're having chit-chats and keeping her brain occupied," he said.

The 37-year-old Singaporean, who is a close friend of Dau's, heard of her plans during a trip to Kuala Lumpur in September 2023. He added: "It wasn't a surprise, knowing Natalie for so long and knowing what she is capable of.

"If there was anybody who would do something like that, it would be her. The reality is Natalie being a seasoned ultramarathoner, she is self-motivated."

After completing the equivalent of 24 full marathons, recovery and rest await Dau, who plans to unwind by spending time with her 15-year-old daughter, Lilliana, who joined her for the first and last few days of the journey.

The Australia-born runner and author will also compete in the Sydney Marathon later in 2024.

She added: "It was a massive commitment for me, but she was great. And she understood why I needed to do it.

"I'm going to have a well-earned rest and then we'll see what happens after this."

