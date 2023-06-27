'Full of childhood memories': Han's founder laments closure of Hanis outlet at National Library after 18 years

Walk past the National Library in Bugis and you can't miss it.

Hanis Cafe & Bakery sits on level one, just outside the library's main entrance.

Having been there for 18 years, it is quite an iconic sight. However, come Friday (June 30), the cafe will see its final day of operations.

On June 24, Hanis broke the news on its Facebook page.

It read: "As much as we can’t bear to leave, we need to consolidate our operations in this competitive environment."

Hanis is the halal equivalent of Han's, and they belong to Han's Catering Group.

The founder and managing director of the group, Han Choon Fook, told Lianhe Zaobao that this particular outlet closure was of greater significance to him.

The restaurant is located close to where his grandparents used to live, and a young Han would often come over for a visit.

"This area is full of [my] childhood memories," he said.

As for the reason behind Hanis' closure, Han mentioned that business was "seriously affected" after the pandemic.

It didn't help that labour costs, rent along with water and electricity bills were also increasing.

In the Facebook post's comments section, fans of the cafe shared their thoughts about the imminent closure.

"I used to have lunch there, nice atmosphere. What a shame," one Facebook user said.

Hanis also teased its followers that it has "something brewing" on its last day of operations.

So if you're a fan of coffee and maybe a discount or two, National Library might be your place to be this Friday.

Address: 100 Victoria Street #01-01 National Library Building, Singapore 188064

Opening hours: Daily from 9am to 9pm

