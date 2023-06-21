Singaporean restaurant chain Sushi Tei announces exit from Malaysia, but 3 outlets found still operating

It's hard to say goodbye to your favourite food joint – what more if it happens abruptly.

Malaysian fans of Sushi Tei were likely taken aback by recent news of the homegrown Japanese chain's closure in the country this month.

In an announcement made on its Facebook page, the chain said: "We would like to inform you that Sushi Tei Malaysia will cease operations starting June 19, 2023."

The caption added: "We regret any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your continuous support all these years."

No reason was provided for the sudden closure.

However, people residing in the northern regions of Malaysia may breathe a sigh of relief as it seems like this closure does not affect outlets in that part of the country.

Roughly an hour after Sushi Tei Malaysia made its announcement, Sushi Tei Penang mentioned that its outlets will operate as usual.

A quick check on the Sushi Tei official website showed that there are three outlets still operating in Malaysia – two in Penang and one in Perak.

In the comments section, it's clear that Sushi Tei has a decent following in Malaysia, and that the announcement caught a number of Malaysian-based netizens by surprise.

"So sudden. Many memories here," one netizen said.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from Facebook

AsiaOne has reached out to Sushi Tei Singapore for more information.

ALSO READ: Nice to meat you: Molten Diners to close on June 29, offering 1-for-1 wagyu steak promo

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.