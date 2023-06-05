Nice to meat you: Molten Diners to close on June 29, offering 1-for-1 wagyu steak promo

"All good things come to an end."

That was how Molten Diners began its Instagram post when it announced the restaurant's imminent closure.

The popular steak house at Upper Thomson mentioned that its last day of operations will be on June 29.

Molten Diners thanked its customers for their unwavering support over the years.

The post didn't provide an explanation with regard to the restaurant's closure.

However, it ain't all doom and gloom for Molten Diners' fans. A silver lining to this announcement is that the restaurant is offering its "greatest deal of all time".

For the month of June, there will be a one-for-one offer for its wagyu beef steaks. The restaurant notes that the promotion runs while stocks last.

On the online menu, a Molten's wagyu striploin goes for $78.90.

This slab of premium meat is cooked to your preferred doneness and served alongside curly fries, cream corn, greens and the signature gratin mac and cheese.

In case you haven't heard, Molten Diners comes with credentials. It was awarded the Best Steak by the Singapore Halal Awards back in 2020.

Hopefully, that sets the mind at ease if you weren't too sure about this place or the food.

The closing promotion also provides an option for those seeking variety on the dinner table.

All you have to do is to buy the first wagyu steak and get the next item free.

PHOTO: Instagram/Moltendiners

An option to consider is a specialty – Molten's swimming striploin dinner ($26.90). This grilled striploin is served with mashed potatoes before it's doused with the in-house beef broth.

Pasta lovers will not be disappointed as the menu offers plenty of gourmet options, from seafood aglio olio ($22.80) to grilled chicken carbonara ($18.80).

Address: 246 Upper Thomson Road S574370

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm on weekdays, 10am to 11pm on weekends and public holidays

