Fun, games and free chicken: What to expect at KFC's new VivoCity pop-up

Finger lickin' good chicken simply tastes better when it's free!

For all the chicken-lovers out there, KFC will be having a multi-sensory pop-up at VivoCity from July 6 to 10 in honour of its 45th anniversary in Singapore — expect games, photo spots and opportunities to win food vouchers!

There will also be festivities to celebrate International Fried Chicken Day, which falls on July 6.

The installation is located at VivoCity's outdoor water fountain area.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Shanmuga Prathaa

The pop-up is located on level one, near the mall's water fountain.

To enter, visitors just need to present a KFC receipt dated from July 6 to July 10, and no minimum spend is required. It also pays to be an early bird — the first 4,500 visitors will get a free two-piece chicken voucher.

AsiaOne popped by the installation today (July 4) for a media preview, so here's a rundown of what you can expect.

Vote for your favourite KFC menu items

Upon entering the pop-up booth, the first activity visitors can experience is an interactive wall installation.

You'll be given a piece of string, which you can guide along little knobs corresponding to your favourite types of chicken, burgers, sides and drinks.

Design your favourite KFC meal.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Shanmuga Prathaa

Our guide at the pop-up explained that the activity was meant to allow participants to cast their vote for their favourite menu items and to see how their preferences compare.

So have a go and design your favourite meal!

Insta-worthy photo spots

The pop-up also has multiple photo spots for your Instagram feed. Pose with plushies and even take #OOTD pictures dressed up in limited-edition KFC merch.

Here, you'll find jackets and bucket hats from the Amos Ananda streetwear collection.

The collection, originally launched in August of last year in celebration of National Day, was sold out in one day, our guide told us. So if you missed your chance to get your hands on the pieces, come try them out! Unfortunately, the outfits are only for the photo-op and cannot be purchased.

Take an #OOTD picture for Instagram.

PHOTO: AsiaOne, AsiaOne/ Jaelyn Chin

Win plushies and vouchers by playing games

This is probably the highlight of the whole pop-up — after all, it's where you can win your free chicken. The games corner contains a foosball table, two claw machines and a gachapon (capsule toy) machine.

Visitors will be given two silver coins upon entry to try their hand at the claw and gachapon machines. One coin equals one attempt.

As gacha addicts, this was the part we were most excited for. The claw machine holds some prizes and plushies while the gachapon machine contains vouchers for various chicken delights.

At first, we were horrible at the claw machine and after failing multiple times, we finally pulled two plushies in one attempt. We also won vouchers for free chicken!

Try your luck at the claw machine.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Shanmuga Prathaa

Party it up on International Fried Chicken Day

Besides all the fun and games at the pop-up, you can also head over to KFC's outlet at VivoCity's basement two level on July 6 for the International Fried Chicken Day Party.

The event will be held from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, with appearances by DJs Justin Ang and Hazelle Teo.

Stand to win prizes worth over $2,000, including tickets to Thailand, KFC streetwear, an air fryer and assorted vouchers.

To join the party, simply get a seat at KFC VivoCity restaurant on July 6 at 7.30pm. You'll also have to purchase the International Fried Chicken Day deal (five pieces of chicken for $8) and put on the free bucket hat. Yes, we checked — you have to put the hat on.

As there are limited slots, do get there early!

shanmugap@asiaone.com