We know the recent heatwave is no joke, and it may have even put a damper in your weekend plans.

Well, instead of sulking at home because your plans have been ruined, why not try out one of these indoor experiences? From indoor golf to laser tag games, you'll definitely find something that piques your interest.

There are two things we can guarantee about the activities in the list below: a) They don't involve sweating in the scorching heat. b) you'll have a ton of fun!

Fun indoor experiences to try when you're avoiding the sweltering heat

SuperPark Singapore

This mega sports park in Suntec City has over 20 games to keep you occupied for hours on end. You'll get the chance to try archery, flying fox, a tube slide, pedal car track and valo jump, to name a few. A couple of games are restricted to kids, but fret not as the rest are more than enough to entertain.

After you've thoroughly exhausted yourself in the park, snap some photos in their photo booth as a memento of your fun day!

3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-477, Singapore 038983, +65 6239 5360

Five Iron Golf Singapore

Did you have to cancel your weekend golfing plans because you felt the heat would be too much? Well then, check out Five Iron Golf, which is almost like the real thing, sans the heat.

Hailing from New York, Five Iron Golf allows golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy hitting a few balls in their indoor space, thanks to golf simulator technology.

With the simulator, you can practise your strokes at the driving range, play 'on' the world's best golf courses, or switch things up with your friends and attempt to capture the flag or hit the bullseye.

Afterwards, relax at the in-house restaurant and bar while you munch on some classic American fare. If you happen to be there on a Wednesday after 5pm, flights with at least one lady present get 30 per cent off drinks. And if you book the simulator for at least two hours, even better - enjoy a complimentary bottle of Prosecco or house wine!

139 Cecil Street, #13-03, Singapore 069539, +65 6993 4131

Nerf Action Xperience

Don't be so quick to scoff at an adventure park centred around foam dart guns… It's surprisingly a lot of fun! Located in Marina Square, Nerf Action Xperience has different zones where you can engage in exhilarating Nerf battles against other teams, and take part in challenges to hone your skills and test your limits.

6 Raffles Boulevard, #01-208, Singapore 039594

iFly Singapore

Adrenaline junkies, this one's for you. If the thought of bungee jumping and parachuting excites, rather than terrifies you, you will love indoor skydiving!

Experience the thrill of a true free-fall experience in a cool, air-conditioned controlled environment that's the world's largest. (iFly's wind tunnel is nearly five floors high!) At the top, you can even enjoy views of the South China Sea.

With the safety measures in place, even first-timers can participate in this exhilarating experience with peace of mind, knowing that they are supervised by skilled instructors at all times.

43 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-01, Singapore 099010

Trapped Escape Room

At Trapped, take your pick from eight game themes, ranging from sci-fi, thriller to horror. Work together with your companions to rack your brains so you can solve puzzling mysteries or escape from deranged killers.

Just remember, keep your eyes peeled for hidden messages and more to find the clues you need!

2 Handy Road, #B1-09, Singapore 229233, +65 6636 9722

Laser Quest Singapore

Try one of Laser Quest's three exciting game modes where you'll come up with game plans and work with your friends to achieve an objective, or do it 'last man standing' style, where it's every man for himself! Either way, you'll have loads of fun eliminating opponents (forget friendships!) with your laser beam guns.

Available at multiple locations

Zero Latency VR

With virtual reality, the possibilities are endless. Find yourself in an intergalactic battle, or trapped in a fort that has been overrun by zombies. In a warehouse-sized space, roam freely as you navigate varying landscapes with your friends and accomplish missions.

With Zero Latency's state-of-the-art equipment that fully immerses you in the virtual environment, you'll just have to remind yourself - you're not actually there.

3 Temasek Boulevard, #03-346/347, Singapore 038983, +65 6931 0331

Bounce Singapore

The sky's the limit at Bounce, a trampoline park in Cineleisure with seven activity zones including The Wall, Big Bag, dodgeball, and a free jump arena.

At The Wall, test your limits by wall running, a technique pioneered by the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil where the trampolines will aid you in running up walls.

If such heart-pumping activities aren't quite your cup of tea, test out the Big Bag instead, where you can test out new moves with the comfort of knowing that there is a humongous inflatable bag ready to catch you if you fall.

We've also heard that trampolining comes with benefits, as it's a low-impact workout that tones the muscles and improves agility!

8 Grange Road, #09-01, Singapore 239695

