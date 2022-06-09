Halloween Horror Nights 10 terrorises Universal Studios Singapore again after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, hair-raising chills and frightening scares are heading back to Universal Studios Singapore (USS). Making a return to the attraction this year is Halloween Horror Nights 10, which will run across 19 event nights on select dates from Sep 30 to Nov 5, 2022.

The once-yearly affair is set to feature new haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and a behind-the-scenes tour. USS’ highly-anticipated daytime family-friendly Halloween event will also be making a comeback from Sep 7 to Nov 6, with a park-wide procession featuring all-new original characters and meet-and-greet sessions.

More details and ticketing information will be revealed closer to the date, but before that, the event team is looking for scare actors to bring the event to life. Aspiring and seasoned individuals may submit their auditions online from June 9 to 19, with further details to be found on Resorts World Sentosa’s official website.

It’s nice to have Halloween Horror Nights back in action, especially after the absence of the Halloween buzz and traditions over the past two years. The last iteration was held in 2019 and got cancelled a year later due to the pandemic.