3 fun internal combustion engine cars in Singapore that offer old school driving thrills

With the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars in Singapore, it might seem that internal combustion engines (ICEs) are on the way out.

But while electrification is becoming a major part of the automotive world, there's still life in the good old ICE yet. Singapore is starting to phase out ICE-only vehicles, stopping registration of new ICE vehicles in 2030, and phasing them out fully by 2040.

Nevertheless, there's still time for those looking for an old school driving experience powered by a traditional petrol engine; there remains more than a handful of choices available in the market.

Range Rover Evoque 1.5

What is it? Range Rover's stylish Evoque SUV gets a small 1.5-litre engine that's surprisingly energetic.

Why is it worth considering? Many years ago, an engine with a capacity of 1.5-litres would most likely be found in small hatchbacks or sedans. Such an engine would produce modest power, adequate for urban driving but no more.

But with the advances in technology now, a 1.5-litre engine could be engineered to power all manner of vehicles, even a Range Rover SUV, as seen in the latest Evoque featured here.

Range Rover Evoque 1.5 S Premium Pack

Power: 218hp

Torque: 300Nm

The current Evoque has been around since 2019, so it's not exactly a new car. The latest update sees it receive a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that, despite its small capacity, proves sprightly enough to get you going without feeling sluggish or underpowered.

That's perhaps also down to its generous torque, as well as its mild hybrid system that provides it with a little bit of an electrical boost upon acceleration.

The other changes to the updated Evoque are relatively minor. It still retains its sleek profile that makes it one of the most stylish SUVs available on sale today, but the grille and headlights have been slightly redesigned. You'll be hard pressed to notice the difference from the previous version though.

The interior has also been refreshed, and there's a new 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen where all the main functions have migrated to. The previous physical controls for the air-conditioning have now been deleted, and replaced by a wireless smartphone charger.

The car featured here also comes with a $10,000 Premium Pack option, which includes extras such as a Meridian high-end sound system, a digital rear view mirror, a panoramic sunroof and a head-up display.

That would cost you $182,888 without COE, and at current COE premiums, the final price would be well over $300,000. It may seem like a lot of money for something with a 1.5-litre engine, but the Range Rover Evoque is not quite your regular small-engined car.

Mini John Cooper Works Convertible

What is it? Mini's eye-catching Convertible gets the fire-cracking John Cooper Works treatment.

Why is it worth considering? John Cooper Works, or JCW, is the label that Mini applies to its hottest and most powerful models, and it is named after the man responsible for tuning the original Mini cars for racing back in the 1960s.

The latest JCW Convertible combines head-turning looks with fiery performance, making it one of the most fun cars you can buy right now.

Mini John Cooper Works Convertible

Power: 228hp

Torque: 380Nm

The turbocharged 2.0-litre engine feels hyperactive and eager, and it makes all the right noises as you push the accelerator hard. The effect is accentuated when you put the roof down, as you can hear all the pops and hisses from the exhaust in their full glory.

Like any Mini, the JCW is light on its feet and agile in the corners. It's not quite a precision missile, but it tries its best to respond to your input the same way as an excitable little puppy would to your instructions.

The trade-off would be its fairly stiff suspension that translates to its rather firm ride. To be fair though, this latest version is a huge improvement over previous JCW models which had a tendency to knock your teeth out when you hit a pothole.

The interior gets the same updated minimalist look that you'll find on the latest generation Mini models, with the large circular infotainment touchscreen dominating the dashboard, and general lack of physical switches anywhere.

An interesting bit on Mini Convertible models though is the Always Open timer, which measures how much time you drive the car with the roof down.

Externally, the JCW can be differentiated from other Minis via its more aggressive grille design, large air vents on the lower front bumper, and the central exhaust pipe out the back.

The Convertible also uses the taillights from the previous generation Mini instead of the triangular-shaped ones of the new Mini Cooper hatchback.

At $328,888 with COE (as of December 2025), the Mini JCW Convertible is admittedly a bit pricey. But it is a spicy little cracker that offers a driving experience that few other cars can replicate.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

What is it? One of the smallest Mercedes-AMG cars, the CLA 45, is a performance powerhouse that's an absolute riot to drive.

Why is it worth considering? The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is definitive proof of what can be achieved with ICEs, and the magic that they bring when engineering is pushed to the limits.

Powering the CLA 45 AMG is the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine, with an output scarcely believable from just 2.0-litres of capacity.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+

Power: 416hp

Torque: 500Nm

Pick the right drive settings, push your foot hard down on the accelerator, and feel the car rocket you forward with the kind of force that you'll probably only experience from roller coasters.

But it is more than just sheer grunt that impresses. It's the manner in which it takes you there that is the real highlight of this car.

The engine revs freely, and in the process produces a growl that is so visceral and intoxicating that you'll almost feel all your primal urges emerging from your soul.

With performance like this, everything else feels almost irrelevant. And yet the CLA 45 AMG more than proves its mettle in the corners too.

The 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system offers excellent traction, and the car feels balanced and responsive when you're piloting it down a winding road.

Externally, the car totally looks the business. The large AMG grille up front gives it a no-nonsense vibe, and the aggression is accentuated by the 19-inch black alloy wheels that offer a peek at the large and powerful brakes.

In a certain way, the CLA 45 AMG feels like one of the last of a dying breed. A new CLA is due to launch imminently, but with ever more stringent emissions standards in place, it would be hard to imagine if we would get an ICE car like this again.

If you could afford the hefty $398,800 with COE (as of December 2025) price tag, do yourself a favour and give the CLA 45 a try. You will not regret it, because it is a demonstration of the sort of thrills and excitement that only an old school ICE performance car can bring.

