Furniture rental in Singapore: Where to lease chic furniture for fabulous homes, offices and events

If you’re someone who is always on the move, buying furniture could be a huge commitment (and investment) that might not make sense.

Furniture rental might be a more cost-effective method that allows you to switch up your interior style and decor without causing any extra wastage (you know we’re big on sustainability too).

Here are a few rental platforms and stores in Singapore offering temporary furnishing solutions for every budget.

1. Expats Furniture Rental

PHOTO: Expats Furniture Rental

Whether you are looking to deck out your home or commercial space, Expats Furniture Rental (EFR) is your go-to place.

Since 2002, EFR has been offering rental services for brand-new and ex-rental products – from sleek side tables to bed and mattress sets – at competitive prices.

Their Short Term Rentals range between between one to six months while Long Term Rentals go up to 36 months.

Looking to pimp up your whole apartment? Opt for their Promotion Package Deals (from $400/month for 2,3 and 4-bedroom) that includes all the furniture and appliances you will need for your unit.

Expats Furniture Rental is located at 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, #03-41 Wcega Plaza, Singapore 658064, p.+65 6276 7606.

Open Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm.

2. Lian Huat Furniture Rental

PHOTO: Lian Huat Furniture Rental

Established in the 1960s, Lian Huat started out as a humble furniture shop. Today, they have an ever-expanding range of products to help rebuild your space to fit your fancy.

Lian Huat offers rental for furniture, home appliances and even accessories like bedsheets and homeware with rental periods ranging anywhere between one to 36 months.

Shop directly from their website or head down to their showroom to get a feel of how their unique pieces can be arranged in a myriad of ways, whether you prefer resort cool or eclectic chic.

Lian Huat Furniture Rental is located at 53 Kaki Bukit View, Singapore 415975, p.+65 6844 1711.

Open Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm.

3. Gallery 278 by ESCO Leasing

PHOTO: Gallery 278 by ESCO Leasing

Embellish your pad with Gallery 278’s exquisite recycled wood furniture.

Lovingly crafted from aged teakwood and recycled timber from old kudus houses in Indonesia, not only is their furniture beautiful, they are also more durable and resistant to humidity.

Whether you want to go contemporary or rustic, Gallery 278’s extensive product range brings together an interesting blend of both old and new through their original designs.

Rental options are available from a few days to long term with option of buying it when the lease ends.

Gallery 278 by Esco Leasing is located at 278 River Valley Rd, Singapore 238319, p.+65 6737 2322.

Open Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm, Sat 10am - 6pm.

4. Singapore Furniture Rental

PHOTO: Singapore Furniture Rental

When it comes to home staging, Singapore Furniture Rental (SFR) is the top of the pack, offering not only tasteful furniture to beautify your space but also 360 virtual property tours to boost viewings whether you are an agent or homeowner.

Apart from managing home stagings, SFR also has an extensive online collection of rental furniture for your living room, bedroom, outdoor area and more.

Leasing periods run Short Term (1-2 months), Medium Term (3-11 months), and Long Term (more than 12 months).

Expect package deals sorted according to finishing and aesthetic like the Modern Furniture Rental Package (from $288 monthly) and the Premium Teak Wood Furniture Rental Furniture ($1188 monthly).

Check out Singapore Furniture Rental here.

5. Flexisnug

PHOTO: Flexing

Looking to make a difference in the world one furniture at a time is Flexisnug – a rental service company that boasts sustainable and hassle-free rental solutions at a fraction of its retail price.

All of their designer pieces are carefully curated in collaboration with renowned interior brand, Soul & Tables.

Flexibility is key here – you can extend, renew, or shorten your lease without any penalty fees.

Folks that need advice can drop by their spacious showroom to consult their experts and check out the furniture.

Check out Flexisnug‘s showroom at Soul & Tables, Tan Boon Liat Building, #02-01 & #02-03, 315 Outram Road, Singapore 169074, p.+65 9011 1149.

Open 10am - 7pm daily.

6. Events Partner

PHOTO: Events Partner

For furniture to glam up an event space? Events Partner leases premium modern furniture for any event, be it your birthday party or a conference that you’re hosting.

Their regularly updated catalogues showcase a comprehensive range of furniture ranging from luxury replicas inspired by top-end brands like Herman & Miller and Kartell.

Additionally, this one-stop-shop also has a slew of event accessories like mirrors, parasols and illuminated fixtures available for rental.

Events Partner is located at #06-60 Northstar@AMK 7030 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, Singapore 569880, p.+65 6635 1166.

Viewing of products is by appointment basis only.

7. WTP The Furniture Company

PHOTO: WTP The Furniture Company

Change up your interior style without splurging thousands of dollars on furniture by renting them from WTP The Furniture Company.

Choose to lease just one item or furniture for the entire house through a monthly renewable Short Term Lease (1-11 months) or a Long Term Lease (12-36 months).

Plus, you have the option to lease to own at the end of the term.

Home renovation not your forte? WTP’s team of interior designers are more than willing to help you pick out furniture tailored to your personal taste.

WTP The Furniture Company is located at 3 Kung Chong Rd, Singapore 159141, p.+65 6235 2760.

Open Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm.

8. Rent Tycoon

PHOTO: Rent Tycoon

Rent Tycoon is an innovative peer-to-peer online rental marketplace.

Not only can you look up items for rental, but, you can also put up your under-utilised furniture for rent and earn some cash.

Besides furniture, electronic appliances, tools and even event items are also available for rental on their marketplace.

The rental fees are entirely up to the renters and can range anywhere between $80 per month to $600 per month for furniture like sofa sets.

Check out Rent Tycoons here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.