Furry felines go on bridesmaid duty at this wedding in Malaysia

Watching a couple walk down the aisle is one of the more noteworthy moments during a wedding ceremony.

For this bride and groom in Malaysia, the limelight might have actually been fully on their bridesmaids instead.

After all, it's not every day that you come across cats fully dressed up to be bridesmaids.

TikTok user Aliesyanasir shared a clip last Sunday (March 3), capturing the moment when the couple headed down the aisle with their furry friends.

Just behind the bride and groom were three women holding up one cat each.

Interestingly, the cats all wore their own specific outfits.

The cat in the middle was fully decked in pink and flanked by a furry feline in gold and wearing a crown; and another dressed in purple, with what looked like a tiara on its head.

They were carefully being carried down the aisle, with all three furry felines looking rather calm.

Guests were intrigued as some whipped out their phones to record this rather peculiar moment.

The bride and groom were "thoroughly happy" with the outcome of having these three cats be their bridesmaids, according to Malaysian publication Worldofbuzz.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with more than 1 million views and 100,000 likes.

In the comments section, netizens gushed over how cute a sight it was.

Some noted how they could never replicate this as their pets aren't this well behaved.

"If that's my cat, it'll scratch even if I touch it a little," one TikTok user said.

Another netizen joked: "How can the cats overshadow the bride? That's not nice."

Purrfect ring bearer

Staying in Malaysia, another couple also included their pet to be part of the wedding reception last September.

The white long-haired cat took on the role of ring bearer and made its way down the aisle on a silver RC convertible car.

Wearing a baby pink ribbon and harness resembling the character Marie in Disney's classic animated film The Aristocats, the cat could be seen looking around its surroundings in curiosity.

A box with the rings were placed onto the vehicle's hood for an usher to collect it at the end of the wedding aisle.

