Future of Balmoral Bakery, old-school shop with 59-year history, uncertain as owner ponders retirement

Amidst dazzling modern bakeries and cafes, some old-school shops always have a place in our hearts.

The 59-year-old Balmoral Bakery, located at 105 Clementi Street 12, is one such establishment for many, bearing witness to various celebrations across generations.

Its future, however, looks uncertain as Lim Ming Noong – second-generation owner and head baker – ponders retiring.

In a recent interview with CNA, the 78-year-old said "Give it another year or so, we're almost there", alluding to the bakery's future.

He cited his deteriorating health and the physical demands of his job as reasons for this.

"I think when I retire, I will have to say bye-bye to the shop altogether," he added.

Although Balmoral Bakery faces the risk of permanent closure, Ming Noong does not plan on resisting it.

"I've kept at it for so long. When I retire, there's no stress and no burden. I can finally rest," he told CNA.

Ming Noong's children all work while-collar jobs, with no intentions to take over Balmoral Bakery, but he still has hope for the business to continue outside the family.

"If I put up an advertisement, I think there will be takers. It's impossible to make a loss with our good name. We've been around for so long," he told CNA.

When AsiaOne contacted the bakery, an employee said that Ming Noong, who is a "partner-owner", is starting to "slow down his involvement in the business".

She added that the media spotlight on the establishment has resulted in it seeing larger crowds of customers recently.

From a street stall to a bakery loved by many

Balmoral Bakery was opened in 1965 by two Hainanese brothers – Ming Noon's father and uncle – at Holland Village.

Ming Noon started working at the stall once he graduated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts as he was discouraged by his limited career prospects.

To cater to British soldiers living in the area, the streetside stall in Chip Bee Gardens started selling traditional Eurasian puffs, pies and tarts at no less than 35 cents.

The family business then moved to a shop in Sunset Way in Clementi following Singapore's effort to clean up its streets in 1985.

Bakes at this heritage bakery remain affordable, with a slice of cake priced at $1.80 and assorted puffs costing between $1.60 and $1.80.

Balmoral Bakery is also one of the few spots one can find Sugee Cake, a rare Eurasian delicacy, which is priced at $7 for a slice.

ALSO READ: Popular late-night dim sum eatery to shutter Geylang and Boon Keng outlets end-June; future uncertain

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com