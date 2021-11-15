Gamers, how about a staycay that pits you against Team Flash heroes?

If you're a fellow gamer, you'll surely know the sian feeling of losing to an opponent who has completely outplayed and outclassed you.

As if there was nothing you could do to prevent it.

That's me whenever I play FIFA 22 online.

Sometimes, I blame the game for trying to sabo me, but I know the real reason - I'm just not as good as those pro players.

I've been watching YouTube videos and catching some livestreams to learn what to do and what not to do, but I'm definitely the sort of person who prefers someone to show me the ropes - things like the right time to shoot, what skills to use and the best time to use them etc.

Perhaps a "game-cation" at Orchard Hotel with the e-sports pros from Team Flash is just what I need to rank myself up and out of this rut.

PHOTO: Orchard Hotel Singapore

Not sure if bae would be fine with me going on a weekend staycay with the boys instead of a getaway with her, but this is quite a novel idea by Orchard Hotel.

Staycay + gaming all day? Sign me up, please!

There are four weekends to choose from, and each 3D2N E-sports Getaway ($400 for two guests) has the same e-sports clinic programme conducted by the pros (scroll down for deets):

Nov 26 to 28, 2021

Dec 3 to 5, 2021

Dec 10 to 12, 2021

Dec 17 to 19, 2021

Mini-break with the maestros

Team Flash's top e-sports players will be giving coaching clinics throughout the weekend too.

While I definitely want to hear what FIFA World Champion Amraan "Bingbong" Gani has to say, I know my fam wants to reach Mythical Glory on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - perhaps Ong Wei Sheng, one of MLBB's best coaches in the game Aeon, can show us the way.

Incredibly excited to be a part of the @teamflash_gg lineup! Let's achieve great things this year! pic.twitter.com/XDiNVDjZKa — wigglyspoo (@wigglyspoo) April 1, 2021

There's also a sim e-racing masterclass session by Arr Muhammad "Hamilton" Aleef, seven-time Asia Pacific champ and two-time World finalist.

A bonus if you opt for the Dec 17-19 staycay: "Wigglyspoo" Christopher Seah, coach of Team Flash's Brawl Stars roster, will be teaching you the skills to climb the leaderboard.

Incidentally, Team Flash has qualified for the Brawl Stars World Finals in November this year with an unassailable lead over their closest rivals. Woo hoo!

Confirm will die (again and again) when playing against the best - but at least you'll learn a lot!

PHOTO: Orchard Hotel Singapore

Clinic programme

Day 1: MLBB clinic

"Aeon" Ong Wei Sheng will share general tips and tricks and host a Q&A session. There will be also be a MLBB 5v5 competition.

Day 2: FIFA, sim e-racing, and (week four only) Brawl Stars

Amraan Gani shares his road to becoming FIFA world champion, general tips and tricks, plus Q&A Session.

Arr Muhammad "Hamilton" Aleef's will highlight best practices/mistakes in sim e-racing, general tips and tricks, and host a Q&A Session.

(Week four only) "Wigglyspoo" Christopher Seah will analyse gameplays, share general tips and tricks, and hold a Q&A Session. There will be a Brawl Stars"3v3 mini tournament too.

Day 3: Free and easy

All-day access to gaming.

PHOTO: Orchard Hotel Singapore

Yummy bonus 1: And hey, don't forget it's a staycay too - this package includes breakfast and $20 worth of food and beverage credit daily.

Yummy bonus 2: If this staycay is a bonding session for you and your child (below the age of 12), here's some delicious news: The kid gets to dine free at the Christmas Buffet Dinner with every paying adult (i.e. you).

Book your staycay here.

Eh, we can't help you ya if your bae don't allow!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.