Games in August: Battle kaijus, build a campus and be an F1 boss

We're inching ever closer to the dreaded year-end bank account-draining holiday season – prepare your wallets guys!

This month, though, you can rest easy as no heavy hitters are releasing. But there are some really cool video games coming. So, if you're about to finish your backlog (congratulations, and tell me how you did it), and want something new to play, we've got you covered.

Here are our picks for video games coming out in August.

GigaBash

PC, PlayStation 4|5

Who will win? Godzilla or King Kong? The actual movie never gave us a definitive answer, but this game might. Pick your favourite kaiju to do battle in a free-for-all. I really like the Ultraman inspired Gigaman and giant robot Thundatross. GigaBash is made by Malaysian studio Passion Republic Games (Malaysia boleh!)

Release date: Aug 5

Two Point Campus

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Theme Hospital is one of my favourite management sim games, so when Two Point Hospital came out, I knew I had to get it. The devs are back again with a sequel, except the medical setting has been changed to a university. Build your campus, hire staff, and nurture the future leaders of tomorrow, while having a laugh along the way.

Release date: Aug 9

Rollerdrome

PC, PlayStation 4|5

Last month, we had a unique premise in Stray. For August, we have… a rollerskating third-person shooter? Take the cool parts of Tony Hawk Pro Skater and mix it up with weapons in this dystopian future blood sport. There's even Matrix-style slow-mo for added cool, and online multiplayer too.

Release date: Aug 16

Saints Row

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: Aug 23

After seven years, Saints Row is back. In this reboot of the franchise, you recruit a gang to take over the city of Santo Ileso, based on the American southwest. The game is touting its extremely extensive character customisation options – you can basically create just about anyone or anything you want to be. Want to be a vampire? Can! Want to be a pot-bellied dude with a beer cap? Can also.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Aug 25

I am a diehard fan of the Gundam franchise, but Gundam games outside of the tactical G Generation series or Extreme VS haven't done the giant robots justice. In SD Gundam Battle Alliance, you take control of tiny deformed versions of these mecha in an action game. Definitely going to try the game when the demo comes out for consoles.

F1 Manager 2022

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: Aug 25

F1 2022 gave players a taste of what it's like to create your own team. But if you want the complete experience of managing a racing team, then this is it. F1 Manager 2022 not only has real drivers, but also real F1 engineers and staff members. You have total control - from building the car and managing finances to strategising for the race. Prove that you're better than Christian Horner and Toto Wolff!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Aug 26

The original Pac-Man World from 1999 is reborn for the new generation, with overhauled visuals. This is more of a 3D platformer like the new Mario games for the Switch. But there are some stages reminiscent of the top-down classic lah, and you unlock the original Pac-Man game by completing Quest Mode.

Soul Hackers 2

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: Aug 26

The greatest RPGs of all time are the Persona series (fight me bro), but Atlus' other RPGs have been a hit-or-miss. This game, a sequel to the old 1997 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, has quite a cool cyberpunk Tokyo vibe. Aside from the battles, you can also strengthen your bonds with party members to unlock special abilities.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.