A 'Garden Raya' blooms outside Beach Road flat

SINGAPORE - Outside a flat in Beach Road, LED lights shimmer amid cascading greenery and vibrant orchids, adding a festive glow to an otherwise ordinary Housing Board block.

For Mr Ryan Qim, a 49-year-old chef, the display is more than decoration. It is his annual ritual to keep the spirit of Hari Raya alive.

This year's concept, Garden Raya, is inspired by his love of flowers and the elaborate floral displays at Gardens by the Bay.

His corridor is filled with lush arrangements, including orchids in rich hues, illuminated by warm lighting and a neon "Selamat Hari Raya" greeting. LED-lit Hari Raya motifs, including ketupat, crescent moons and stars, hang overhead.

Mr Qim began decorating his home six years ago after feeling that the festive atmosphere of Hari Raya had gradually faded over time.

"I wanted to bring back that feeling," he said.

This year's set-up took him about three months to complete, with technicians installing the lighting.

He sourced most of his decorations from online platform Shopee, and even made trips to Malaysia to find unique pieces to complement his set-up.

Though he works full time as a chef, Mr Qim has long nurtured an interest in interior design. He picked up the skill about 15 years ago out of passion, and now takes on freelance consulting projects.

His home - which he shares with his father and younger brother - has become a canvas where he experiments with colour, lighting and spatial design.

The result has not gone unnoticed.

Neighbours and passers-by frequently stop to admire the display, snapping photos and offering compliments. Some linger in the public seating area on the ground floor, enjoying food and drinks as they take in the festive scene on the second-floor corridor.

For Mr Qim, the effort is deeply personal. He recalled how his family would decorate their home for Hari Raya, creating a welcoming space that brought relatives and neighbours together.

"When I was young, in the late 1970s, lighting up the home was a must," he said. "The more lights we saw, the happier we felt."

He hopes his decorations can recreate a similar sense of warmth and connection today, even if only for a moment as neighbours pass by.

While he declined to reveal the exact cost, Mr Qim said he spent a four-figure sum on this year's display.

For him, however, the value lies not in the price tag but in the response it evokes.

"Hari Raya is about family and sharing joy," he said. "If people can feel that when they walk past, then it's worth it."

In a Facebook post and Hari Raya message, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said that throughout Ramadan, he was grateful to see the Muslim community embody the values of gratitude, giving and graciousness in their daily lives.

He added: "In today's uncertain and challenging world, let us strengthen our bonds as a harmonious multiracial and multicultural society, while remembering those who are facing hardship around the world."

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.