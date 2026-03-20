Hari Raya message: Faishal Ibrahim calls on Muslims to strengthen ties across society

Muslims in Singapore should go beyond the community to strengthen ties across the nation's diverse society, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message on Friday (March 20), he commended Muslims for working together towards the benefit of the larger community.

"When we play our part with sincerity and unified purpose, we can move forward together as a community and as a nation, with one heart," the acting minister said in Malay, citing the Malay proverb "we rise and fall together".

Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, delivered his message at the Jamae Chulia mosque in Chinatown. It was broadcast on television channel Suria.

The wakaf mosque, built in the 1820s, sits next to Sri Mariammam temple and the Buddha Tooth Relic temple along South Bridge Road. It was designated a national monument in 1974.

A wakaf is a permanent dedication by a Muslim of any movable or immovable property for any purpose recognised by the Muslim law as pious, religious or charitable.

Pointing to the spirit of service and commitment by the pioneers of the Chulia Muslim community some 200 years ago, he said their legacy is a reminder to every generation of the responsibility to "contribute with sincerity" and "leave a better legacy" for the subsequent generations.

Assoc Prof Faishal suggested Muslims safeguard and nurture the spirit of religious harmony as one way to do so.

"This mosque stands as a powerful symbol of our interfaith harmony. Located close to two temples of different faiths, it has long forged good relations with its neighbours and serves as a bridge to strengthen mutual understanding.

"Its doors are always open to all, regardless of race or religion. Such is the spirit of Hari Raya, which encourages us to look beyond ourselves to strengthen ties across our diverse society," the acting minister said.

He also noted the uncertainties and "enduring conflict and turmoil" around the world, adding that Muslims can keep those affected by the ongoing global conflicts in their hearts, and to pray for their well-being.

He said: "This Hari Raya season, let us remain united in our spirits and purpose to build a cohesive community grounded in the values of gratitude, graciousness and giving.

"On behalf of my fellow Members of Parliament, I wish everyone, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri."

Separately, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also wished all Muslims "Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri".

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editor@asiaone.com