From Gardens by the Bay to East Coast Park: Running trails to kickstart your 2024 fitness goals

Looking to kickstart your fitness journey for the new year?

Well, getting in shape doesn’t have to be expensive (read: expensive gym memberships) or claustrophobic (overcrowded fitness studios) - you can easily lace up your trusted running shoes and simply pound the pavement outdoors.

We’ve rounded up some of the running trails, categorised by locations, in Singapore for a breath of fresh air - and the best part of it all is that it doesn’t cost you a single cent!

Running trails amidst nature

Tampines Eco Park

Nature lovers can work up a sweat amidst lush flora and fauna. This east-side green space, located within a 20-minute walk from Tampines MRT, spans 36 hectares and features open grasslands, freshwater wetlands and a secondary rainforest.

Moreover, the park is home to 75 species of birds, 20 species of dragonflies, 35 species of butterflies and 32 species of spiders. Take your pick from three trails with different difficulty levels: Diversity Trail, Marsh Trail and Forest Trail.

Just starting out? Walk through the trails instead and explore what Mother Nature has to offer. Do take note that the park is not lit at night to prevent disturbance to wildlife.

MacRitchie Nature Trail

This park needs no introduction. Conveniently located in the central area, MacRitchie Nature Trail is a hotspot for avid runners. It might be challenging for beginners with its uneven trails and grassy banks, but it’s worth the effort as you might spot macaque monkeys and flying lemurs.

East Coast Park

If running amidst lush foliage is not your thing, this is your best bet. East Coast Park is a great spot, offering your pristine views of the beach, open skies and a paved, flat path. Plus, the entire running track will have you clocking an impressive 15 clicks.

Punggol Park Connector

Don’t let the name fool you into thinking it’s in Punggol. This running trail starts from Gerald Drive at Buangkok, a stone’s throw away from the last kampung, and passes through Sengkang, eventually ending at Punggol Promenade. Complete the entire track and you will manage to run 6.1km. And if you’re lucky, you might see paddle pop skies when the sun sets in the evening.

Singapore Botanic Gardens

For a scenic run, Singapore Botanic Gardens aka the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a good option. Don’t be fooled into thinking the run might be easy in the picturesque park, as certain parts of the area have steep slopes. After breaking a sweat, you can people-watch, fuel up on bites from cafes in the vicinity or check out the National Orchid Garden.

Bishan- Ang Mo Kio Park

Conventionally located in between the heartlands of Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, this park is an oasis of tranquillity with its butterfly habitat, 3-km long river and a dog run where pet dogs can roam freely in an enclosed area. You can start your run from the Ang Mo Kio side of the park, and make your way to the Forest Walk, which is at the opposite end. All in all, you will complete 6km.

City-based runs

Marina Bay

If running in parks is not your thing, switch it up by making your way to Marina Bay. Instead of greenery, you will be pounding the concrete pavements amidst towering skyscrapers. The 10-km running route will take you along the Helix Bridge, Esplanade Theatre and Marina Bay Financial Centre. You might be in the city but if you’re lucky you might bump into the Marina otters.

Gardens by the Bay

We think Gardens by the Bay is the epitome of concrete jungle. The running trail is pretty easy at 3.2 km long, starting from Marina Bay Sands Hotel. But if you’re looking for a challenge, you can continue your run by doing a lap around The Meadow, which will give you an extra 1.8km to complete.

