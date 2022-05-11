Gardens By The Bay has a children's festival with giant inflatables & carnival games this June

Even if you’re not up for travelling with the kids yet, you’ll still be able to take them to see iconic international landmarks this June holidays.

At Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival – Around the World with Kiztopia, you’ll be able to find eight giant inflatable installations, each representing a different country. There will also be a range of different activities available, including two interactive zones for crafts and games.

This year, the event will run from 28 May to 19 June 2022 – here’s what you can expect.

Specially-designed inflatable installations

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Each inflatable installation will feature well-loved Kiztopia Friends characters in hot-air balloons, all hailing from different countries – including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Kenya, Thailand, and The Netherlands. The Instagram-worthy attractions will also bear iconic landmarks such as Mount Fuji, the Sydney Opera House, and Gardens by the Bay. You can even ‘board’ two of the hot air balloons to snap a few cool pictures.

Measuring up to 12.5 metres tall, the inflatable installations will be at the Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove.

Activity booklets and sticker sheets

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Pick up a free activity booklet at the festival for a host of fun activities that the kids can do at the installations. They’ll be able to use the booklet to discover interesting facts about each of the countries featured. As they go along, they can collect stamps and hit milestones to redeem an exclusive sticker sheet at the end.

Two ticketed interactive zones – Happy’s Craft World and Tiger’s Sports Arena

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

While you are there, drop by the two interactive zones that feature an array of crafts and sports activities.

At Happy’s Craft World, kids who love arts and crafts will be able to try their hand at clay art painting, scratch painting, and assembling a 3D puzzle of animals and iconic landmarks from the different countries. After the activities, they’ll get to take home their finished works as keepsakes.

For active kids who love running around, Tiger’s Sports Arena features five inflatables of sports and carnival games, including basketball, ring toss, and soccer. Kids will be able to score points and accumulate stamps to redeem and exclusive goodie bag filled with delicious treats.

Tickets for the interactive zones are priced at $8 per person for one craft activity at Happy’s Craft World, and $18 per person to enter Tiger’s Sports Arena. There’s also a bundle deal of $22 per person for one craft activity and access to Tiger’s Sports Arena. Tickets can be purchased here.

ALSO READ: Dining guide to Gardens By The Bay: Socially-conscious cafes and restaurants with waterfront views

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.