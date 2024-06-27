Gardens by the Bay ranked 8th best attraction in the world and top in Asia by Tripadvisor

While Singapore is a small country, we boast quite a few impressive attractions that both tourists and locals love.

And one of them has just been ranked as the eighth best attraction in the world on Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do 2024.

The attraction in question is none other than Gardens by the Bay, reported an article by the travel platform.

And it is the only attraction from Asia in the top 10.

On Tripadvisor, Gardens by the Bay is described as a "fantasy land" and is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, with more than 60,000 reviews.

In the reviews, visitors describe the attraction as "stunning", "well worth the visit" and "mesmerising".

At the top of the list is the Empire State Building in New York City; the Eiffel Tower in Paris; and Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

Other notable names include the Colosseum in Rome; Duomo di Milano in Milan; and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Attractions listed on Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do 2024 are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between April 1, 2023 through March 31, as well as an additional editorial process.

