Gear up and take flight with Mobile Suit Gundam robot backpacks

The legacy of Mobile Suit Gundam continues to live on, having spawned many sequels, spin-offs, and merchandise along the years. Apart from the mainstay attraction that are Gunpla kits, the arsenal is being constantly filled up with new additions, such as Bandai’s new line of robot backpacks.

These Mobile Suit Gundam bags feature design elements from RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06 Zaku II, and MS-07B Gouf, the three mobile suits from the original series. All of them sport a modular aesthetic, and can be used in two ways: Slip your arms into the shoulder straps to turn them in a backpack, or hold onto the top handle to use it as a tote.

PHOTO: Bandai

Each Mobile Suit Gundam bag is priced at 5,940 yen and will be available on the Premium Bandai website starting Jan 26. The product announcement comes after the first season ending of The Witch from Mercury, the latest entry in the Gundam franchise, which will pick up with a second cour (quarters of a year) in April 2023.

The original show aired from 1979 and ended its run in 1980. Set in the futuristic calendar year Universal Century 0079, the plot focuses on the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, with the latter unveiling a new giant robot known as the RX-78-2 Gundam piloted by the teenage civilian mechanic Amuro Ray.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.