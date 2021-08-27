Genesis goes clean and green with the new GV60

Genesis has revealed the first images of the GV60.

The GV60 is the firm’s first all-electric vehicle based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform. The exterior design is said to highlight the car’s high performance.

Clean and green

At the front, the Genesis GV60 retains the familiar Two-Line Quad Lamps. The Crest Grille however, has been widened to emhpasise the performance of the vehicle.

It is also said to aid cooling of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody.

Also new is the wing emblem, which has had its thickness has been reduced by nearly 80 per cent. It features the same unique Guilloche pattern often seen in luxury watches.

A clamshell hood, a first for Genesis, further aids in creating that sleek front by minimising unnecessary body lines.

At the flank, a chrome line flows from the top of the windshield to serve as a design garnish at the C-pillar.

At the rear, the Genesis GV60 features a fixed rear wing spoiler.

The car’s smooth and dynamic profile is accentuated by the rear spoiler.

PHOTO: Genesis Motor

It aids to accent the car’s coupe-shaped roof and adds to its performance image.

High-tech interior

The images also reveal that the Genesis GV60 will get a sphere-shaped Shift-By-Wire gear selector. Called the “Crystal Sphere”, it will offer ambient lighting when the car is turned off.

And when you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the gear options will light up instead.

A wide and slim dashboard compliments the wide screen instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

PHOTO: Genesis Motor

The Crystal Sphere will also sit atop a floating centre console to maximise the perception of space in the cabin.

More details of the GV60 will be announced in the coming months. North American deliveries of the car are expected to begin in 2022.

ALSO READ: The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid: Available in September 2021

This article was first published in Torque.