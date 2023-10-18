Genki Sushi rolls out series of 1-for-1 deals running till Nov 10

Calling all Genki Sushi fans!

The Japanese restaurant is having a series of one-for-one deals for you to satisfy your cravings.

This promotion will run from now till Nov 10 and diners can look forward to different one-for-one deals every day.

On Monday (Oct 16), diners got to enjoy two plates of trio sashimi platter (UP $21.20 for two) for the price of one.

Yesterday (Oct 17), the california handrolls were going for one-for-one — that's $2.60 for two handrolls!

And today (Oct 18), you get to feast on two cheese tobikko sushi at just $2.90 instead of the usual price of $5.80.

The promotion is valid with any purchase and is limited to three orders per bill.

It is also only available for dine-in and not valid with any other discounts and for Thankful Day.

For the uninitiated, Thankful Day falls on every first Wednesday of the month and is for Genki Sushi Club and Premium members, where they can enjoy 20 per cent off their bill.

Deal ends: Nov 10

