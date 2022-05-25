Get 10% off selected cooking oils at FairPrice till June 1

Many of us are bummed that food prices have gone up, so, if you're looking to stock up on cooking oil, this is a good time to do so - supermarket chain FairPrice has a cooking oil promotion.

The deal will run from today (May 25) till June 1 and will be available for the following four cooking oil brands:

Cock Brand pure groundnut oil (2 litres), $13.15 (U.P. $14.65)

Duck Brand vegetable cooking oil (2 litres), $6 (U.P. $6.70)

Knife Brand cooking oil (2 litres), $7.20 (U.P. $8.05)

Rice Field 100% rice bran cooking oil (2 litres), $8.30 (U.P. $9.25)

Each customer is limited to two bottles of cooking oil, regardless of brand.

The cooking oils will also be available for purchase across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.

Deal ends: June 1

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.